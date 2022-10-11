Nfina Technologies Hires New Vice President of Sales

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies® has expanded its sales management team by bringing Bryan Avdyli on board as Vice President of Sales. Bryan has over 20 years of experience across vertical markets such as hybrid/ multi-cloud, enterprise software, servers, storage, and IoT markets. Bryan has worked with Fortune 500 and midsize enterprises focusing on early-stage emerging technology companies, growing revenue and channels, and gaining numerous reference customers.

Before joining Nfina, Bryan worked for several successful technology companies, including EqualLogic (Acquired by Dell®, $1.4B), Virident (Acquired by Western Digital®, $685M), Texas Memory (Acquired by IBM) ®, early Netapp®, and EMC® (Acquired by Dell, $67B).

Bryan has a Bachelors' degree in Computing and Information Science | Mathematics from Roosevelt University in Chicago and is also a US Navy veteran.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is a US-based manufacturer of servers and data storage systems, including hyperconverged, converged, SAN, NAS, edge devices, and hybrid cloud solutions. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and maximize their IT infrastructure spending dollars. We combine current high-performance technology with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

