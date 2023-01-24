Nfina Technologies Receives VMware ESXi 8.0 Certification for Three New Products

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies™ has received certification from VMware to list three new servers on the VMware Certification Guide.

"VMware® vSphere™ is a suite of software components for virtualization." ESXi™ is a component within vSphere."1 With ESXi, "The hypervisor runs virtual machines. Each virtual machine has a set of configuration and disk files that together perform all the functions of a physical machine."2

"Through ESXi, you run the virtual machines, install operating systems, run applications, and configure the virtual machines. Configuration includes identifying the virtual machine's resources, such as storage devices."3

"The server provides bootstrapping, management, and other services that manage your virtual machines."4

The three Nfina servers that have been certified are:

5312R Server – 1U rack-mount server with 12-bays supporting SSD or NVMe hot-swap drives and 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. The 5312R is an ideal high-performance all-flash array server for robust virtualized environments with demanding applications.

7312R Server – 2U rack-mount server with 12-bays supporting SSD, HDD, or NVMe hot-swap drives and 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. The 7312R is a flexible hybrid storage solution. In IT environments consisting of hyperconverged systems, virtualized systems, advanced analytics

8324R Server – 2U rack-mount server with 24-bays supporting SSD or NVMe hot-swap drives and 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. The 8324R is a high-performance, high-capacity server recommended for use as a High-Availability device within a Hybrid-Cloud solution.

All three servers support ESXi features like VM Direct Path IO, Trusted Platform Module (TPM), SR-IOV, Fault Tolerant (FT), UEFI Secure Boot, Intel SGX, and TPM 2.0 with TXT.

Warren Nicholson, President/CEO of Nfina, says, "Receiving ESXi certification is a stringent and lengthy process. I am happy to have our three newest servers approved and listed in the VMware Certification Guide."

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is a US-based manufacturer of servers and data storage systems, including hyperconverged, converged, SAN, NAS, edge devices, and hybrid cloud solutions. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and maximize their IT infrastructure spending dollars. We combine current high-performance technology with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

