Nfina Technologies Releases 112-i9 NUC with 12th Generation Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition Processor and Discrete Graphics

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies® has upped its game in the small form factor PC market with the new 112-i9 NUC. This Mini-PC with the Intel® Core™ i9 Extreme Edition processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and a choice of integrated or full-length discrete GPU is one powerful package.

This Mini-PC is not just for gaming. Businesses opt for high-performance, compute-intensive, small-form-factor PCs and workstations.

Originally geared towards gaming, many businesses are finding the intensive operations of the 112-i9 NUC as an attractive solution for business computing, including applications like engineering, content creation, edge computing, and surveillance. This NUC is slightly larger than previous versions, but for important reasons.

Nfina's 112-i9 NUC sports an Intel ® i9-12900 Processor with 30MB cache, 16 cores, and a maximum frequency of 5.10GHz via Intel ® Turbo Boost Max Technology.





i9-12900 Processor with 30MB cache, 16 cores, and a maximum frequency of 5.10GHz via Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology. This NUC supports 64GB of DDR4 3600MHz memory, a much larger capacity than previous models.





With earlier NUC models, GPU length was limited to nine inches, relegating them to smaller, less capable graphics cards. Now with twelve inches of space available, a host of top-tier GPU cards exist for the 112-i9 NUC, a feature fans of Mini-PCs have been requesting for a while.





Nfina's 112-i9 NUC also has Intel® Virtualization Technology, giving you the power to host a private server for business computing, use it as a robust backup or storage device, and scale as needed.

Nfina's 112-i9 NUC is available now through our Nfina partner network.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is a US-based manufacturer of servers and data storage systems, including hyperconverged, converged, SAN, NAS, edge devices, and hybrid cloud solutions. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and maximize their IT infrastructure spending dollars. We combine current high-performance technology with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

