Nfina Technologies Releases Two 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-Based Servers

MOBILE, Ala., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina announces the addition of two new server systems to its lineup, customized for small to medium businesses and virtualized environments.

Featuring 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, these scalable server systems fill a void in the marketplace, bringing exceptional multi-socket processing performance, easy setup, operability, and Nfina's five-year warranty.

Nfina's 5304R, 1U rack-mount server, supports two 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, four hot-swap SSD and NVMe drives, two internal M.2 NVMe drives, 32 memory slots, and redundant power supplies, making it an ideal all-flash array solution. Nfina's 4308T Tower server features two 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, eight hot-swap drives, two internal M.2 NVMe drives, 4TB memory capacity, and redundant power supplies.

Nfina's new server systems come in a variety of solution-based configurations.

4308TR – Tower server supports eight hot-swap drives, two internal M.2 NVMe drives, 4TB memory capacity, and redundant power supplies.

5304R - 1U rack-mount server supports four hot-swap SSD and NVMe drives, two internal M.2 NVMe drives, 32 memory slots, and redundant power supplies.

"We are excited to add two new 3rd generation Intel systems to Nfina's lineup. Performance, scalability, and flexibility are key deciding factors when expanding our offerings," says Warren Nicholson, President and CEO of Nfina. "Both servers are optimized for high- performance computing, virtualized environments, and growing data needs." He continues by saying, "The two servers can also be leased through our managed services division. We provide customers with choices that fit the size of their application and budget - not a one size fits all approach."

Staring the much-anticipated Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 46% performance improvement compared to previous generations. These processors support up to 6 terabytes of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket - increased from 6 channels in previous models, and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket.

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based systems are the only servers on the market with built-in AI acceleration (Intel® DL Boost) and Intel Software guard protection (Intel® SGX). Intel DL Boost is deep learning acceleration allowing users to run complex AI along with existing workloads. Intel SGX provides data and privacy protection via application isolation in memory, regardless of the operating system or hardware configuration.

The Nfina 4308T and 5304R systems are available now through Nfina's partner network.

All systems can be purchased outright or bundled into Nfina's managed services to fit business application needs and monthly budgets.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is an IT infrastructure platform provider supplying cyber resilience for business continuity. Our solutions and data protection services include; hybrid cloud, storage, computer servers, edge, HCI appliances, IaaS, HaaS, STaaS, HCIaaS, and DRaaS. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and protect that equipment from vulnerabilities. Whether you purchase or lease the equipment, it comes with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

Contact: Gene Everette

251.243.0043

[email protected]

nfina.com

SOURCE Nfina Technologies