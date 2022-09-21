NFINITE EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO DRIVE CONTINUED GROWTH AND INNOVATION

Company appoints Chief Marketing Officer to evangelize the e-merchandising category

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, the leader in next-generation visualization and e-commerce merchandising, today announced the appointment of Peter McCall as Global Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate Nfinite's growth trajectory and drive the next revolution in e-commerce. McCall will report to Alexandre de Vigan, Nfinite founder and CEO.

As CMO, McCall will lead Nfinite's global marketing efforts in the US, Europe, and Asia, overseeing the planning, development, and execution of the company's strategic marketing programs. He will focus on amplifying Nfinite's leadership in visual e-merchandising to enable brands and retailers to create immersive customer experiences online. Another major focus is to recruit the best talent to expand the marketing team, and to encourage 3D modelers and engineers to be part of a revolutionary way to conduct e-commerce.

McCall brings over 12 years of experience to Nfinite. Prior to joining the company, he was Head of Marketing at Lilt, where he built a world-class marketing team to drive value and growth for the company. Before Lilt, he led product marketing for Manufacturing Cloud at Salesforce, the world's largest SaaS company. Prior to Salesforce, he worked across a variety of roles product marketing, corporate strategy, and venture capital, all with a focus on enterprise SaaS.

Said Nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan, "Peter's wealth of marketing and commercial SaaS experience will bring a new dynamic to Nfinite, and the skills needed to help us grow and innovate in the visual e-merchandising space. Peter aligns with our goal to help retailers and brands drive immersive shopper experiences. I look forward to working closely with him as we take Nfinite into the next phase of growth."

The Nfinite Platform eliminates the physical, technical, complexity, scaling, and budgetary challenges typically linked to visual production. With advanced CGI technology, the Nfinite platform allows retailers and brands to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals. The platform already provides visual assets compatible with Web2 and Web3 applications. As marketing teams begin to explore the future potential of the Metaverse, ensuring their visual assets are compatible with the intense 3D visualization and search engine requirements will enable a smooth transition and on-ramp for retailers and brands.

About Nfinite

Nfinite is a leading e-merchandising platform that empowers retailers to grow their business and deliver better customer experiences through powerful, customizable visual content. The Nfinite Platform makes it easy to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals using cutting edge 3D CGI technology, making high quality visual content more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

