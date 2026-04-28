Nfinite joins Canada's Ocean Supercluster to accelerate sustainable packaging innovation

Collaboration will support development and commercialization of high-barrier paper solutions to reduce plastic pollution

WATERLOO, ON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, the advanced materials company commercializing high-barrier paper packaging using its atmospheric pressure Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition (AP-SALD) platform, today announced that it has joined Canada's Ocean Supercluster (OSC), Canada's national ocean cluster and one of the world's largest blue clusters.

Nfinite's participation in the OSC positions the company to collaborate with industry partners, researchers, and technology leaders to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation materials that can help reduce plastic pollution. This collaboration will have significant impact in marine environments where flexible plastic packaging is a major contributor to environmental leakage.

Flexible packaging represents a $270 billion global market and remains overwhelmingly dominated by plastic due to its low cost and strong barrier performance. Small-format flexible plastics such as wrappers, sachets, and pouches are among the most difficult to collect and recycle and are a significant source of ocean pollution.

"Nfinite is excited to join the OSC and collaborate with leading organizations committed to protecting our oceans," said Miguel Galvez, CEO of Nfinite. "Our mission is to replace single-use plastics in flexible packaging with high-performance paper alternatives. Participation in the Supercluster allows us to accelerate innovation and work alongside partners who are equally focused on building scalable, sustainable solutions."

Nfinite's proprietary AP-SALD platform enables the deposition of ultra-thin, highly conformal inorganic barrier layers onto paper in an open-air, roll-to-roll process. By applying coatings at nanometer-scale thicknesses, the technology allows paper to achieve barrier performance historically associated with multi-layer plastic structures, while preserving recyclability and reducing material usage.

"Canada's Ocean Supercluster brings together companies, academia, Indigenous communities, not for profits, and government to accelerate the commercialization of more made-in-Canada ocean solutions, including technologies that contribute to ocean health and support a more sustainable ocean economy," said OSC CEO Kendra MacDonald. "Nfinite's participation aligns with these priorities by addressing one of the most persistent sources of ocean waste: flexible plastic packaging."

"Addressing plastic pollution requires innovation across materials, manufacturing, and supply chains," Galvez added. "We look forward to contributing our expertise and working collaboratively within the Ocean Supercluster to help drive meaningful progress towards eliminating flexible plastic pollution in marine environments."

Nfinite is currently scaling its pilot production facility in Waterloo, Ontario and working with global partners to commercialize high-barrier paper solutions for flexible packaging applications.

About Nfinite

Nfinite is a spin-off from the University of Waterloo commercializing high-barrier paper packaging enabled by its atmospheric pressure Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition (AP-SALD) coating process. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Nfinite is scaling its roll-to-roll manufacturing platform to enable fiber-based flexible packaging solutions designed to reduce reliance on single-use plastics. For more information, visit: www.nfinitepaper.com.

About Canada's Ocean Supercluster

Canada's Ocean Supercluster accelerates the development and commercialization of made-in-Canada ocean solutions in ocean energy, blue food, marine decarbonization, Arctic solutions and maritime surveillance, while also growing more companies, creating more jobs, and attracting ocean talent. As Canada's national ocean cluster, the OSC is a convenor of members, partners, and networks and a catalyst for transformative growth that helps build the robust ecosystem needed to help realize Ambition 2035 – a 5X growth potential in ocean in Canada by 2035. To date, the OSC has approved over 150 projects valued at more than $600 million, which will deliver more than 300 new made-in-Canada ocean products, processes, and services to sell to the world. For more information, visit: https://oceansupercluster.ca/.

Contact:

Jay Staunton

[email protected]

781-790-6023

SOURCE Nfinite