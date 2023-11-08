Nfinite Unveils Survey Insights to Help Retailers Decode Gen Z Shopping Habits

Nfinite

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Research Reveals Gen Z Shoppers are Meticulous in Decision-Making and Information Gathering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, the leader in next-generation product visualization technology for brands and retailers, today released findings from a survey of 1,000 Gen Z [aged 18-29] individuals across the United States, revealing insights into their shopping behavior and decision-making process. The survey "Gen Z Shopper Insights: Understanding Generational Sentiment" found that Gen Z is thorough in decision-making, consulting various sources before making product and brand choices, and adept at navigating multiple channels, including social media.

Nfinite research reveals Gen Z shoppers are meticulous in decision-making and information-gathering
Understanding Gen Z is vital for retailers and brands due to their growing purchasing power. Nfinite's survey showed Gen Z shoppers exhibit a keen sense of discernment, demonstrating the thoroughness of their purchasing process. Key findings include:

  • 96% rely on comparing prices and features on e-commerce websites.
  • 95% scrutinize product descriptions, specs, and online reviews.
  • 94% engage with product imagery and videos.
  • 90% say personalization is important.

In a digital age where social media rules, it is no surprise that 84% of Gen Z consumers have made multiple purchases through social media ads and content, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 85% of Gen Z individuals report that YouTube is pivotal in influencing their purchase decisions.
  • Instagram closely follows, with 78% of Gen Z attributing their purchase choices to this platform.
  • TikTok isn't far behind, influencing 73% of Gen Z purchase decisions.
  • 85% of Gen Z actively engage with influencer marketing and brand collaborations on social media, with varying frequency.

Nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan said, "Understanding Gen Z is pivotal for retailers and brands as they wield growing purchasing power. Our survey highlights the meticulous nature of Gen Z's purchasing decisions, emphasizing the challenge for retailers and the importance of adapting strategies to cater to this discerning demographic. It also underscores the power of imagery in capturing their attention and trust, making it imperative for brands to harness the visual aspects of their products to resonate with Gen Z's preferences."

The influence of social media on Gen Z's shopping habits underscores its critical role for brands seeking to engage this tech-savvy generation. Navigating the intricate landscape of Gen Z shopping preferences demands agility and innovation on the part of retailers. Some key strategies include harnessing the power of social media, providing detailed product information, including reviews, imagery, videos, and descriptions, and offering competitive pricing and special promotions. Learn more about the research here: Special Report: Gen Z Shopper Insights | Nfinite Blog

Research Methodology

In July 2023, Nfinite surveyed 1,019 consumers in the United States, to ask their opinions on product visuals and online shopping. Respondents' ages ranged from 18-29, (413 male, 606 female).

About Nfinite

Nfinite combines the power of AI, CGI and 3D to offer a unified visual platform for the world's largest brands and retailers. Nfinite is uniquely designed to connect brands and retailers and unlock complete, consistent and immersive product imagery at scale. The Nfinite Platform helps automate high quality visual content, making it more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

