NFL and UnitedMasters Continue Partnership to Deliver Explosive Soundtrack to the Gridiron

Get Ready for Another Three Seasons of Game-Changing Music and World-Class Football

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UnitedMasters, the industry's premium music distribution platform for independent artists, announced the extension of its existing agreement with the National Football League ("NFL") through the end of the 2027 season. The agreement, which follows an original three-year deal that began in 2023, will expand UnitedMasters' existing track delivery – allowing the NFL to continue providing music to its fans via UnitedMasters' fully cleared sync library.

"Partnering with the NFL gives UnitedMasters artists a platform to showcase their talents and connect with millions of fans across the globe," says Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO of UnitedMasters. "We're fusing the raw energy of independent music with the power of football, creating an experience that's unmatched. This isn't just about providing a soundtrack; we're building a community where independent artists and football fans come together."

The expanded agreement delivers significant benefits for fans, artists, and the NFL:

Non-Stop Music: The NFL will tap into UnitedMasters' massive library of fully-cleared tracks, ensuring a constant flow of fresh sounds for fans everywhere. This means more than just game day excitement; UnitedMasters' music will be integrated across NFL programming, creating a dynamic and engaging experience year-round.

The NFL will tap into UnitedMasters' massive library of fully-cleared tracks, ensuring a constant flow of fresh sounds for fans everywhere. This means more than just game day excitement; UnitedMasters' music will be integrated across NFL programming, creating a dynamic and engaging experience year-round. Empowering Artists: UnitedMasters' unique model allows artists to own their masters, giving them more control and a bigger piece of the pie. This partnership provides a global stage for emerging independent artists, offering them unparalleled exposure and opportunities to connect with millions of fans.

UnitedMasters' unique model allows artists to own their masters, giving them more control and a bigger piece of the pie. This partnership provides a global stage for emerging independent artists, offering them unparalleled exposure and opportunities to connect with millions of fans. Club-Level Integration: NFL Member Clubs will have the opportunity to explore additional licensing packages, allowing them tailored access to a diverse catalog of music that resonates with their fanbase. This empowers clubs to create hyper-local experiences, deepening their connection with fans and driving engagement across platforms.

"The NFL understands the power of music to connect with fans on a deeper level," adds Stoute. "Further, we are helping the league to streamline legal compliance, while giving them access to an emerging set of artists coming out of independent ecosystems."

"Over the past few years UnitedMasters has provided the NFL access to a diverse and dynamic music library with the platform flexibility crucial in today's media landscape," said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL. "We know that sports and music are both such powerful cultural forces, and we're excited to continue working with UnitedMasters to create impactful content experiences for years to come."

UnitedMasters has already launched the careers of internet sensations like BigXThaPlug, Anycia, Brent Faiyez and Tobe Nwigwe. Rising stars like Christian Crosby are already making waves on the NFL scene:

"As a lifelong NFL fan, having my music featured by the league was a surreal experience," says Crosby. "It's an incredible platform to reach millions of fans and showcase the power of independent music."

Beyond the NFL, UnitedMasters creates thousands of sync opportunities for the artists on their platform, securing placements and partnerships across major brands and media companies like Diageo, Bose, Walmart, ESPN, Coca-Cola, IKEA, Dove, and many more. UnitedMasters helps brands and media companies navigate the complexities of staying culturally relevant while also being legally compliant.

About United Masters

UnitedMasters is the leading software and services platform for independent artists. Through our unique mix of music distribution services, innovative technology, and first-of-its-kind artist marketing solutions, UnitedMasters acts as the operating system that enables artists to own their futures. We fuel the careers of artists like FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, Tobe Nwigwe, and Anycia — and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. We connect over 2M+ independent artists on our platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola. These connections are powered by our world-class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's world.

SOURCE UnitedMasters