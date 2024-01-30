'NFL DOG PLAYS OF THE YEAR' TO AIR ON ESPN

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is pleased to announce our newest made-for-television special, "NFL Dog Plays of the Year," which will air on ESPN on February 2nd at 9:30 PM ET as part of Pro Bowl weekend (check your local listings).

This show highlights NFL players and their admiration for canine competitors who demonstrate incredible athletic feats.

Hosts Jesse Palmer (ABC's 'The Bachelor and ESPN college football analyst) and award-winning reporter Carolyn Manno interview NFL players from the past and present, including Cris Carter, Tony Richardson, Santana Moss, and Durham Smythe (Miami Dolphins), and introduce them to the action-packed canine competitions of Agility, Diving Dogs, Fastest Dog, Disc Dog and Flyball through the AKC on ESPN Dog Sports Series. Throughout the program, viewers will be introduced to the nuances of each sport, how dogs play a big part in the lives of NFL athletes, and how football and dog sports are more connected than viewers may think.

"We are thrilled for sports fans to get an in-depth look at some of our most action-packed dog sports," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary, AKC. "Introducing these stellar professional athletes to high-level AKC canine competitors at the top of their games will be fun and exciting to watch! AKC Dog sports rely heavily on the human-canine bond that forms through training your dog, and we hope dog owners will aspire to train and compete with their own dogs."

"We are excited to collaborate with the AKC for the first time to showcase the incredible bond between NFL players and their pets," said Charlie Lovering, Director, Media Distribution with the NFL. "Dogs play such an important role in the lives of our players, so we are thrilled for the opportunity to merge NFL fandom with the love we all have for our pets."

AKC National Agility Champion Jenn Crank and her dog Bee will demonstrate how Agility Dog Sports work, and give former NFL player Santana Moss a tutorial on the similarities between dog agility and professional sports.

For more on AKC Sports visit www.akc.org/sports

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

