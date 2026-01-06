NFL Hall of Famer Devin Hester Teams Up with PorkRinds.com for the 17th Annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day

PorkRinds.com lines up to be the crunch time hero for the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pork Rind Appreciation Day® is here once again and PorkRinds.com is calling on pork rind lovers to be their own crunch time heroes alongside NFL Hall of Famer Devin Hester, a wide receiver and one of the greatest special teams players in league history. Continuing a longstanding tradition, PorkRinds.com is partnering with Coach Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) to help support retired NFL players facing critical medical and financial challenges.

Fans nationwide are invited to participate in this year’s campaign leading up to Pork Rind Appreciation Day® on February 8, 2026, and enter for the chance to win a travel package to the Big Game in 2027 in Los Angeles, CA, The prize pack includes two game tickets, airfare, hotel accommodations, and a year’s supply of pork rinds from PorkRinds.com. PorkRinds.com is partnering with Coach Mike Ditka’s Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) to help support retired NFL players facing critical medical and financial challenges.

From now until Pork Rind Appreciation Day®, fans can play the Crunch Time Hero game on PorkRinds.com, where they can also enter daily to win the 2027 Big Game prize pack and a year's supply of pork rinds.

Now in its 17th year, Pork Rind Appreciation Day® highlights the unbeatable pairing of football and pork rinds – pigskins and pig skins. This year's campaign showcases the passion, nostalgia, and crunch Southern Recipe brands are known for, while amplifying the mission of GGAF and the players it supports. Hester, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 and known for his record-breaking kickoff return touchdowns, brings signature excitement and energy to this year's effort.

"Partnering with the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund highlights our commitment to supporting football legends who've given fans so much," says Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing for Rudolph Foods. "As we celebrate the 17th Annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day®, we're proud to honor these athletes and champion a cause that truly matters."

The GGAF provides financial grants, medical care, and critical support services to retired NFL players who often struggle with ongoing health issues and limited benefits long after their playing careers end.

About Rudolph Foods and PorkRinds.com

PorkRinds.com, a division of Rudolph Foods, is the e-commerce hub for pork rind aficionados everywhere. Created with the intention to help introduce pork rinds to the masses, PorkRinds.com offers a variety of pork rind brands that are naturally high in protein, low in carbohydrates and gluten free. For additional information and online ordering, visit https://PorkRinds.com.

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and 'pro bono' medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. GGAF focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football issues, including coordinating social services for players who need support due to inadequate disability benefits or pensions. For more information, visit www.GridironGreats.org.

