PorkRinds.com Crowns University of Louisville's David Chapeau 2025 Crunch Time Hero® of the Year

18,000+ fan shares turned a Crunch Time play into donations supporting families affected by pediatric brain cancer through The Archer Foundation

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PorkRinds.com has named University of Louisville punter/holder David Chapeau its 2025 Crunch Time Hero® of the Year, recognizing a clutch on-field moment that turned into the season's biggest impact off the field.

PorkRinds.com has named University of Louisville punter/holder David Chapeau its 2025 Crunch Time Hero® of the Year, recognizing a clutch on-field moment that turned into the season’s biggest impact off the field. (PRNewsfoto/PorkRinds.com) Chapeau will mark the honor with a visit to the Archer Foundation’s Dallas headquarters, where he will present Rudolph Foods’ donation of $25,000 generated by fan shares of Crunch Time Hero® Instagram posts throughout the season. He will also join PorkRinds.com at Radio Row ahead of the biggest football game of 2026 in February in San Francisco. (PRNewsfoto/PorkRinds.com)

Chapeau was selected from a season-long slate of Crunch Time Hero® of the Week winners after his celebratory Instagram post generated more than 18,000 fan shares, the most of any player during the 2025 season. Each share generated a donation from Rudolph Foods to the Archer Foundation, a Dallas- based non-profit organization which supports families affected by DIPG/DMG, an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer.

PorkRinds.com's Crunch Time Hero® of the Year Award honors football's unsung heroes who deliver when the stakes are highest, regardless of their position on the field.

In Week 8, Chapeau executed a fake field goal run that picked up a critical first down and helped lift the Louisville Cardinals to a 24-21 victory against the University of Miami Hurricanes. The play shifted the momentum late in the game and became one of the program's defining moments of the season.

Fans became Crunch Time Heroes by rallying behind Chapeau during his two-week voting window. Their social media support amplified his weekly winner post and helped drive meaningful impact off the field for a great cause.

"Our Crunch Time Hero® program isn't about statistics or spotlight positions," said Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods and PorkRinds.com. "It's about impact. David stepped up when it mattered, and fans amplified that moment into something much bigger."

Chapeau will mark the honor with a visit to the Archer Foundation's Dallas headquarters, where he will present Rudolph Foods' donation of $25,000 generated by fan shares of Crunch Time Hero® Instagram posts throughout the season. He will also join PorkRinds.com at Radio Row ahead of the biggest football game of 2026 in February in San Francisco.

"Programs like Crunch Time Hero® turn a single moment on the field into real hope for families facing the unimaginable," said Melissa Hill, co-founder and chairman of the Archer Foundation. "Every share throughout the season helped support families facing this debilitating disease, generating real impact and allowing all of us to be Crunch Time Heroes."

The Crunch Time Hero® program highlights college football players whose performances create change beyond the scoreboard. Throughout the season, PorkRinds.com partnered with the Archer Foundation to raise awareness and support families impacted by pediatric brain cancer through fan engagement. Fans can Be a Crunch Time Hero® by donating to The Archer Foundation. Learn more at www.archer-foundation.org. Learn more about all this year's Crunch Time Hero® action at https://porkrinds.com/pages/crunch-time-hero.

About Rudolph Foods and PorkRinds.com

PorkRinds.com, a division of Rudolph Foods, is the e-commerce hub for pork rind aficionados everywhere. Created with the intention to help introduce pork rinds to the masses, PorkRinds.com offers a variety of pork rind brands that are naturally high in protein, low in carbohydrates and gluten free. For additional information and online ordering, visit PorkRinds.com.

About the Archer Foundation:

The mission of the Archer Foundation is to provide support and resources to families facing the challenges of DIPG and DMG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.) Their namesake, Archer, lost his life to DIPG at six years old. His battle, his courage and his absolute joy for life inspired his family to carry on his legacy through the Archer Foundation. Their vision is a world where no family has to suffer the pain of losing a child to DIPG/DMG, where innovative research leads to effective treatments, better prognoses, and ultimately, a cure for this disease. Learn more at https://www.archer-foundation.org/.

SOURCE PorkRinds.com