NFL Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor Become Newest Team Owners in World Jai-Alai League

News provided by

World Jai-Alai League

12 Dec, 2023, 10:09 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired National Football League legends, Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor, today announced a partnership with the World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) to become co-owners of the Warriors. Lewis first joined the WJAL Board of Directors in March, kickstarting an incredible year in which the League has experienced a surge of growth and interest.

"We are thrilled to welcome this pair of NFL Hall of Famers, widely regarded as the two best defensive players of all time, as the newest team owners in the WJAL," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of WJAL. "Working with Ray Lewis this year has already brought an incredible surge of energy into our league and we know that LT's unmatched passion will be felt throughout the fronton. By joining the world's fastest ball sport, these two legends are proving once again that champions don't retire, they redefine success!"

"Getting involved with the League this year has been incredibly exciting and I can't wait to jump in and lead our new team to the championship alongside the one and only LT," said Lewis. "World Jai-Alai League has seen incredible growth this year and we're excited for the future of the sport."

"Seeing the intensity that WJAL athletes have for their sport has sparked my competitive spirit and I'm looking forward to being a team owner this season," said Taylor. "This opportunity is not just about team ownership; it's about embracing a new challenge, fostering camaraderie, and building a new legacy in the world of jai-alai."

WJAL this year has welcomed a new roster of notable ambassadors, investors and partners including Grammy Award-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, or Pitbull; three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem; NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal; 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig; and professional tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

WJAL is currently available on DraftKings and BetRivers for wagering in 16 states including Arizona; Colorado; Illinois; Iowa; Kansas; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Hampshire; New Jersey; Oregon; Pennsylvania; Tennessee; Virginia; Washington; West Virginia; and Wyoming.

A year after launching its social media presence, WJAL has leveraged social media to grow the sport with nearly 350,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 80,000 on Instagram. WJAL recently concluded its most successful season yet, with game days averaging over 100k unique views on TikTok. WJAL live games are available in over 300 million homes through streaming services including ESPN, FTF Sports and Triple B Media.

About World Jai-Alai League
The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. For more information, go to www.battlecourtjaialai.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

Media Contact:
Sandra Rodriguez
305-753-3787
[email protected]

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League

