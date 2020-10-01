NFL Legends and Hall of Famers Join in Campaign Celebrating Heroes from Football's Wonder Years

Now through February 2020, fans are invited to participate in The Great Wonder Years through a series of videos celebrating memories and the spirit of football at PorkRinds.com . Individuals can enter daily for a chance to win $5,000 and a year's supply of pork rinds. Fans are also encouraged to call a hotline at (240) GREAT98 to share their love for pork rinds for a chance to become an "Armchair Sportscaster", where one lucky winner will get a chance to interview one of the participating players in a one-of-kind opportunity.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund and celebrate Pork Rind Appreciation Day for our twelfth year," says Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rudolph Foods and Advisory Council Member for GGAF. "After the cameras stop focusing on these players, their lives still carry on. However, they typically suffer physically, mentally and emotionally from the consequences of harsh play. This is an important way we're able to give back each year."

GGAF is an organization close to the hearts of many involved in the lives of football players after they leave the limelight. They often struggle with health insurance, retirement programs and medical expenses. GGAF works diligently to help those in need, the forgotten players who no longer have the attention and support they once possessed but desperately need the help. In an extraordinary effort each year, Southern Recipe Small Batch works to raise unprecedented awareness through a campaign America can get behind: Pork Rind Appreciation Day.

About Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, please call 1-800-241-7675, or visit SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.

PorkRinds.com

Facebook , Twitter , Instagram

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and 'pro bono' medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. The organization focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football related issues, which include coordination of social services to retired players who are in need due to a variety of reasons including inadequate disability and/or pensions. For additional information, visit www.GridironGreats.org .

GridironGreats.org

Facebook.com/OfficialGridironGreats

Twitter.com/Gridiron_Greats

SOURCE Southern Recipe Small Batch

Related Links

https://southernrecipesmallbatch.com

