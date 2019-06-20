NFL Pro-Bowl Quarterback Deshaun Watson Visits the Friends of Zion Museum in Israel

JERUSALEM, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friends of Zion Museum hosted NFL Pro-Bowl Quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson plays for the Houston Texans and has been touring Israel for the last few days.

Deshaun Watson visits the Friends of Zion Museum in Israel (PRNewsfoto/Friends of Zion Museum)

In Jerusalem, Deshaun Watson visited the Friends of Zion Heritage Center's state-of-the-art museum, as part of his tour with Americas Voice in Israel. The museum features seven exhibitions including: interactive characters, 3D technology, touch screens, and surround sound. The FOZ Museum tells the heroic stories of the non-Jews who have assisted the Jewish people throughout the Zionist movement as well as in critical times like the Holocaust.

After his tour, the Texans quarterback was honored for his support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Deshaun thanked the Friends of Zion Museum and recognized the importance of fighting racism and anti-Semitic on the global stage.

In 2017, Deshaun Watson was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans. In the National Football League, Watson was picked to play in the prestigious Pro-Bowl game this year, a game for the league's top players. He played college football at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, winning the 2016 College Football National Championship.

The Friends of Zion Museum recently surpassed 62 million members, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world. The FOZ Museum is also known for its state-of-the-art technology and has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel, influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally. The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is a $100 million project, which is currently building a think tank, research center, ambassador institute and online university.

Opening its doors in 2015, the Friends of Zion Museum is located in the heart of central Jerusalem. The late President Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president and eighth prime minister, was the International Chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum. Dr. Mike Evans, prominent Christian Zionist, The New York Times bestselling author and founder of FOZ is the International Chairman and General Yossi Peled, former IDF General and former Knesset Minister is the chairman of FOZ's Israeli board of trusties.

SOURCE Friends of Zion Museum