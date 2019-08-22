NFL Star Travis Kelce Wins Inaugural Pepsi Paper Football Championship

"I've been playing Paper Football my entire life, honing my technique and waiting for a moment like this to compete against the best of the best," remarked Travis Kelce. "We are all fierce competitors, and it's always great working with a brand like Pepsi to showcase our different talents and really give the fans what they never knew they needed – a bunch of NFL athletes flicking paper footballs in the air."

Competition for the first-ever Pepsi Paper Football Season Championship title was stiff, with Kelce setting a league-record of 14 points in 40 seconds and ultimately beating out reigning Offensive Rookie-of-the-Year, Saquon Barkley for the win. To discuss his journey leading up to the Championship, and how life has changed since, Kelce called in to The Rich Eisen Show for an exclusive interview which can be viewed here.

Pepsi will feature snippets and highlights of the Paper Football Championship on Twitter. Starting today, fans should also stay tuned to the competitors' Twitter channels for a chance to win a signed paper football from the Championship.

