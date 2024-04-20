NFL Stars, SFC Anglers Compete in 2nd Annual SFC's The Catch, Powered by Verizon

Roster Includes Pro-Bowl, All-Pro Athletes in Competition benefiting Coast Guard Foundation

DALLAS, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Fishing Championship's (SFC) The Catch, Powered by Verizon, with its star-studded roster of participants, is underway. The day-long competition pairs top NFL players with SFC's leading anglers in a made-for-TV special, and its finish airs live today from 3-5pm ET on CBS Sports Network.

Seven boats launched this morning from Pier Sixty-Six in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in the final event of a three-day celebration to kick-off SFC's 2024 season. The entire weekend supports the Coast Guard Foundation.

NFL participants include:

James Bradberry, DB, Philadelphia Eagles (Pro Bowl, All-Pro)

Brian Burns , LB, New York Giants (2X Pro Bowl)

, LB, New York Giants (2X Pro Bowl) Jalen Carter , DL, Philadelphia Eagles (NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year)

, DL, Philadelphia Eagles (NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year) Dalvin Cook, RB, The Catch Defending Champion, (4X Pro Bowl)

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills (Pro Bowl)

Trey Hendrickson, DL, Cincinnati Bengals (3X Pro Bowl, All-Pro)

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (5X Pro Bowl, 2X All-Pro)

Raheem Mostert , RB, Miami Dolphins (Pro Bowl)

, RB, Miami Dolphins (Pro Bowl) David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (Pro Bowl)

(Pro Bowl) Jeffery Simmons , DL, Tennessee Titans (2X Pro Bowl, 2X All-Pro)

, DL, Tennessee Titans (2X Pro Bowl, 2X All-Pro) Kayvon Thibodeaux , LB, New York Giants (All-Rookie Team)

, LB, New York Giants (All-Rookie Team) Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023 #7 yards from scrimmage)

Quinnen Williams , DL, New York Jets (2X Pro Bowl, All-Pro)

, DL, New York Jets (2X Pro Bowl, All-Pro) Quincy Williams , LB, New York Jets (All-Pro)

The NFL players are teamed up with top SFC Billfish Championship anglers and are using SFC's billfish catch-and-release scoring system to compete for The Catch title.

SFC participants include:

Team Gypsea - Taylor Sanford (Captain), Jordan Sanford (Mate) The Catch 2023 defending champion, fan voted 2023 SFC All-Stars

(Captain), (Mate) Team Harvey Sportfishing - Shane Guidry (Owner), John Brumble (Captain) 2024 SFC Season Competitor

(Owner), (Captain) Team Lifeline - Blake Bridges (Captain), Jordan Benefield (Mate) 2022 and 2023 SFC Season Competitor

(Captain), Jordan Benefield (Mate) Team Lights Out - Rob Carmichael (Owner/Captain), Tucker Carmichael (Mate) Fan voted 2023 SFC All-Stars

(Mate) Team Quantified – Justin Drummond (Captain), Cyler Paper (Mate) Two-time defending SFC Billfish Champions

(Mate) Team Rising Son's - Toby Berthelot (Owner), Jaselyn Berthelot (Angler) 2022 and 2023 SFC Championship Fish Division Winner

(Angler) Team T-Zero - Seth Laws (Captain), Tiaan Scholtz (Mate) Fan voted 2023 SFC All-Stars

(Captain), (Mate)

"We've brought together elite SFC athletes and paired them with NFL superstars and to no surprise, everyone is out to win," said Mark Neifeld, CEO and Commissioner of Sport Fishing Championship. "NFL players have proven to be quick studies to our sport, so I can't wait to see which teams rise to the top!"

The Catch was preceded by The Catch Pro-Am, a VIP tournament featuring current/former NFL players including Vonn Bell, Donnell Bennett, Giovani Bernard, Trey Hendrickson, Plaxico Burress and Rachaad White.

All events throughout The Catch support the Coast Guard Foundation – the premier non-profit organization that supports active U.S. Coast Guard members by providing resources to members and families that build resilience and strengthen the entire community.

"We are honored to be the charity partner of The Catch for a second year," said Coast Guard Foundation President Susan Ludwig. "The NFL and SFC celebrities participating in The Catch are among the best in their fields. And when it comes to rescuing boaters at sea, protecting the marine environment, and defending our nation, Coast Guard members are the best as well. We are proud to support them when they are in need."

For the latest information regarding The Catch and SFC, follow Sport Fishing Championship on social media or visit sportfishingchampionship.com.

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the world's largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments, found on network television, SFC Digital Network, YouTube and more. In 2024, SFC's Billfish Championship (professional offshore fishing league) will feature 13 tournaments from April through August across destinations in the Gulf of Mexico, up the Atlantic seaboard, and in the Bahamas. On April 20, 2024, SFC premieres season two of The Catch, Powered by Verizon, which is an offshore fishing competition that pairs current NFL greats with SFC star anglers. The two-hour event is broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

About Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation is committed to ensuring all Coast Guard members and families have the resources they need to build resilience throughout their lives. Founded in 1969, we're a vital partner to the Coast Guard – tackling the toughest challenges confronting our heroes and strengthening the entire community. Coast Guard members sacrifice so much to protect our nation. We must stand together and show them our appreciation so they can remain always ready. Join us at CoastGuardFoundation.org.

