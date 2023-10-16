NFP Acquires Benefits & Company, Inc., the Employee Benefits Arm of Clearscope

Addition of established employee benefits broker further expands NFP's presence and capabilities in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced it has acquired Benefits & Company, Inc., the Florida benefits business of Clearscope. Based in Sunrise, Florida, Benefits & Company is an employee benefits broker providing solutions to employer groups and individuals across Florida. The acquisition closed on August 8.

Benefits & Company's Jessica Gabe joins NFP and reports to Sarah Wollschleger, market leader for NFP's benefits business in South Florida.

"Acquiring Benefits & Company aligns with our goal of expanding our business across Florida through organic growth and targeted acquisitions while elevating the value we deliver to clients," said Bill Austin, managing director at NFP in South Florida. "We're adding expertise, relationships and capabilities to our organization and, in Jessica Gabe, welcoming an experienced group benefits executive to our Florida team."

Benefits & Company is a full-service employee benefits firm, providing medical, dental, vision, long-term and short-term disability, group life, and flex spending solutions to employers ranging from startups to mature organizations. The team combines state-of-the-art software with concierge, high-touch service to create an exceptional experience for clients.

"We're excited to join NFP, a global, people-first organization with values that align with our own," said Gabe. "We look forward to contributing to NFP's success, tapping into its resources to drive growth, and introducing integrated solutions and expertise that align with the needs of our clients."

About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

