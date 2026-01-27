NFP Appoints Jack Spencer, SVP, Property and Casualty, Strengthening Its Commercial Risk Business in the Northeast

Spencer's appointment to the newly created role underscores NFP's commitment to delivering complex risk solutions across the Northeast

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the addition of Jack Spencer as senior vice president, Commercial Risk, in its Northeast region. Based in West Hartford, CT, Spencer will report to Lauren Kim, managing director, P&C, Northeast.

NFP welcomes Jack Spencer in its Northeast region

"We're excited to welcome Jack to NFP as we continue building a powerhouse Northeast P&C team," said Kate Henry, president, Northeast region. "His strategic leadership and deep carrier experience will strengthen our capabilities, enhance our culture and elevate the exceptional service we deliver to clients across the region."

Spencer has over a decade of experience in commercial risk insurance in the New York City metro area at Arch Insurance Group Inc. where he held several positions, most recently as vice president, Alternative Markets. In this role, he led two of Arch's largest Casualty Group captives while writing several lines, including workers' compensation, general liability and auto liability/auto physical damage in construction, and heterogenous group captives.

"Jack brings the commercial lines expertise our clients rely on, offering hands‑on guidance across industries like private equity, construction and real estate, while skillfully managing complex P&C risks," said Kim. "By collaborating across every level of our P&C Northeast operations – from producers and account managers to specialty experts and leadership – Jack will add strategic direction and help enhance our market presence throughout the region."

"I'm excited to join NFP and begin contributing to the many successes of our P&C insurance team in the Northeast," said Spencer. "I look forward to leveraging NFP's broad resources, capabilities and distribution to deliver a seamless client experience and drive sustainable growth throughout the region."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE NFP Corp.