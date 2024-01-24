NFP Acquires London-Based Advanced Insurance Consultants Limited

Acquisition will enable NFP to expand its commercial insurance offering and further develop its client base in the London and the wider South East areas

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an international insurance broking and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Advanced Insurance Consultants Limited (AIC), an independent insurance broker based in Hemel Hempstead on the outskirts of London. As part of the deal, which closed on December 15, the entire AIC team will join NFP.

"AIC is well respected by its clients, peers and partners, and has a brilliant team of insurance professionals supporting their operation," said Matt Pawley, regional managing director, NFP in Europe. "This acquisition will bolster the client base of both organizations and increase our ability to deliver integrated and specialized solutions. AIC will be a great addition to NFP as we help clients tackle their risk mitigation."

AIC's specialized expertise includes the agriculture, marine, leisure, vehicle and construction industries. While predominantly a commercial insurance broker, AIC also provides personal insurance for individuals.

"AIC has enjoyed many successful years by leveraging our strengths, which is a testament to our first-rate, professional employees and ability to serve the diverse needs of our clients," said Chris Metcalfe, managing director of AIC. "Now we look forward to our next chapter by utilising the many additional resources that NFP brings, not only across insurance but also within the employee benefits and wealth management space."

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP in Europe focuses on business and people risk solutions across commercial insurance, health and safety consultancy, employee benefits, human resources, private and personal solutions, and wealth management. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions.

Visit NFP.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

