NFP Acquires West Midlands-Based Resolute Insurance Services

NFP Corp.

30 Oct, 2023

Acquisition enables NFP to expand its commercial insurance offerings and grow its client base in the West Midlands

BIRMINGHAM, England , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Resolute Insurance Services (Resolute), an independent insurance broker based in the West Midlands. This acquisition expands NFP's commercial insurance product offerings and accelerates Resolute's plans to provide additional solutions to clients.

"We're excited to welcome the Resolute team to NFP," said John Paul Allcock, group managing director, NFP in Europe. "We're always open to engaging with like-minded insurance brokers and expanding our business operations by integrating firms, such as Resolute, that share our culture and values. Resolute will be a great asset to NFP as we invest in the team and their growth."

Resolute offers its clients a diverse mix of products across commercial insurance. The acquisition provides Resolute and its client base with access to NFP's global portfolio of complementary specialists and group benefits, risk, wealth, and pension solutions, leading to enhanced business support and client service. 

Resolute's senior management team will continue with NFP as key producers within the business, with David Cox remaining a managing director working closely with Allcock.

"We are excited to join the NFP family and provide our commercial clients with access to an array of new solutions and products that span beyond commercial insurance," said David. "Our team and business will benefit from the support that comes from NFP's wider corporate umbrella."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP in Europe focuses on business and people risk solutions across commercial insurance, health and safety consultancy, employee benefits, human resources, private and personal solutions, and wealth management. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals. 

SOURCE NFP Corp.

