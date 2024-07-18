NFP and Major League Baseball Establish Multiyear Partnership

Building on their long-term relationship, NFP will be the Official Commercial Insurance Broker for Major League Baseball

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, and Major League Baseball today announced a multiyear partnership. NFP is now an Official Partner of Major League Baseball and its Official Commercial Insurance Broker.

"Deep, longstanding relationships have been essential to Major League Baseball's ability to create an exceptional experience for fans, communities, organizations, teams and players," said Bill Morningstar, executive vice president, Sponsorship Sales, at Major League Baseball. "This includes our valued relationship with NFP, which has been essential to our efforts to manage risk for more than 30 years. We're proud to add another dimension to our relationship with this multiyear partnership."

Through this new partnership, NFP will receive exclusive marketing rights and designations for the insurance brokerage category that will connect the brand with Major League Baseball and its fans. NFP will also have access to one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the season to support key relationships.

"This is an exciting next step in our evolution with Major League Baseball and an opportunity to take our impact to another level," said Doug Hammond, CEO of NFP. "We're proud of the work we've done to support Major League Baseball's growth and we believe we can go further by providing additional data, analytics and risk management solutions that align with the league's various needs."

NFP is one of the largest and most trusted advisors in the world of sports and entertainment. Through a dedicated and experienced team, NFP advises leagues and professional organizations, as well as individual sports franchises and athletes, on their most pressing risk and workforce needs. NFP's specialized insight and expertise inform innovative and tailored solutions specific to the sports and entertainment market.

"Major League Baseball excels at reaching its fan base in innovative ways that align with NFP's goals," said Eric Boester, CMO, NFP. "We look forward to the opportunities this partnership creates as NFP continues to enhance awareness of our brand and the solutions we provide. We're excited to work with Major League Baseball's collaborative and creative team to make meaningful connections with their stakeholders."

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations, and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk and workforce challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance and benefits. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

SOURCE NFP Corp.