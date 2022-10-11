NFP Announces Three-Year Partnership with The St. James, Becomes Gold Sponsor of The St. James Corporate Games

As the official insurance broker and consultant of this athletic powerhouse, NFP will elevate community well-being and impact across greater Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP , a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a new three-year partnership with The St. James, a premier performance, wellness and entertainment platform. The partnership, which includes NFP becoming The St. James' official insurance broker and consultant, reflects NFP's people-first values and ongoing focus on collaborating with organizations committed to enhancing community well-being and making a positive impact for those in need.

The St. James

In connection with the partnership, NFP will serve as a gold sponsor of the Corporate Games on The St. James flagship campus in Springfield, Virginia, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Inspired by the Olympics and in support of The Capital Area Food Bank, company teams from across the region will participate in this day of competition, camaraderie and charity.

"We're thrilled to partner with The St. James and work together for the good of our community," said Ethan Foxman, president of NFP's Atlantic region. "NFP is making an investment in well-being through the services The St. James provides and our shared commitment to enhancing communities across the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia]. We're looking forward to working with The St. James on a number of fun and exciting events throughout our partnership, including the upcoming Corporate Games, while building a long-term partnership that reflects our values."

Beyond brand exposure through the Corporate Games, which includes product placement, social media coverage, the NFP logo on The St. James website, and apparel for the event, the partnership features NFP branding throughout The St. James Court House. NFP is also the presenting sponsor of the Youth Athlete of the Month, with content published via The St. James social media platforms and community pages. NFP and The St. James teams will also work together to identify additional engagement opportunities to support people in the area.

"We are excited to welcome NFP to help support our vision and cause, including the Corporate Games," said Kendrick Ashton and Craig Dixon, co-founders and co-CEOs of The St. James. "NFP's commitment to their clients' financial, physical and mental well-being matches our promise to our members' wellness, making this partnership a perfect fit in brand alignment."

If interested in joining the Corporate Games, please visit https://www.thestjames.com/corporate-games for more information.

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

