NFP Welcomes Tony Garcia, Senior Casualty Broker, to its Commercial Real Estate Practice

Garcia, an industry veteran, brings proven success in underwriting and brokerage, as well as in managing complex insurance programs for middle-market commercial accounts

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, today announced the hire of Tony Garcia as senior vice president, casualty broker, in its Real Estate practice. Based in New York City, Garcia will report to Robert Terracciano, managing director, head of Real Estate, NFP.

"I'm excited to welcome Tony to lead casualty risk for our growing commercial real estate practice," said Terracciano. "Tony's deep casualty experience across commercial real estate will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative risk solutions for developers, owners and managers. This addition underscores our commitment as a trusted partner for clients navigating today's evolving real estate risks."

Garcia has over 25 years of experience in commercial insurance, including real estate. Before joining NFP, he was a managing director at The Hartford, leading middle-market operations and a team of underwriters who oversaw $65 million in premium. He also worked as a senior underwriter, Global Corporate Casualty, at Zurich North America, developing complex casualty programs for real estate clients globally. He also holds a Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) designation.

"I'm excited to join a team that shares my commitment to helping clients navigate complex real estate risks with confidence," said Garcia. "This is an opportunity to leverage my experience in casualty insurance programs to deliver innovative solutions that protect and strengthen real estate portfolios in a rapidly evolving market."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

