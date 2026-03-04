NFP Establishes Group Captive Practice Through Acquisition of Trinity Risk Advisors

Alan Wise, founder of Trinity Risk Advisors, will lead the P&C Group Captive practice

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the launch of its P&C Group Captive practice through the acquisition of Trinity Risk Advisors, LLC (Trinity Risk), a Charlotte, N.C.-based captive brokerage firm. Alan Wise, president of Trinity Risk, will lead the practice as a managing director and report to Meg McSherry, managing director and head of P&C in NFP's Atlantic region. Wise previously sold Trinity Consulting, a risk management and employee benefits firm, to NFP in 2015 before founding Trinity Risk.

"We're excited to formally establish a group captive solution that helps small and mid-size clients retain certain risks at lower costs," said McSherry. "Alan's technical expertise and leadership in managing all aspects of the group captive model will enable clients to unlock its benefits and position themselves for long-term financial strength and stability."

NFP's Group Captive practice will serve companies seeking greater control and efficiency over their P&C risks and related costs by pooling resources with other like-minded businesses. The practice will help clients evaluate eligibility and the potential financial case for group captive participation, identify the most appropriate program in the market, coordinate placement and onboarding, and support the transition into the captive.

The P&C Group Captive practice complements NFP's Risk and Insurance Strategy Collective (RISC), the company's captive consulting and management practice. Based in Burlington, VT, RISC focuses largely on the formation of single parent captives, segregated cell captives, and risk retention groups and supports the feasibility, formation and ongoing captive management of captive insurance companies, as well as strategic review of existing captives.

"I'm thrilled to help launch NFP's Group Captive practice and provide clients with a collaborative risk-sharing mechanism tailored to their risk management needs," said Wise. "The educational component is especially exciting. I'll be advising NFP producers on the most effective group captive structures available in the market, helping clients achieve greater cost efficiency, improved cash flow and more control of their insurance programs."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

SOURCE NFP Corp.