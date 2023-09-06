NFP Integrates Its Surety Practice into Its Construction & Infrastructure Group

News provided by

NFP Corp.

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Move aligns with company's holistic approach to risk advisory to better serve clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it is integrating its Surety practice into its Construction & Infrastructure (C&I) Group.

"Surety plays a vital role in our clients' portfolios of risk management solutions," said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president, Property and Casualty, NFP. "The integration of Surety into C&I will ensure alignment that enhances carrier relationships, maximizes efficiency and drives consistency and quality in how we serve clients."

As a result of this integration, John Hyland, recently appointed managing director, will join David Bowcott and Adrian Pellen as co-leaders of the C&I Group. Thomas Henn will take on the role of Surety leader, US, and join the C&I Executive Leadership Group, while John Stewart remains Surety leader, Canada. Ihab Loubieh (West), Robert Laing (Northeast and Atlantic) and Aaron Hawley (Central) will serve as regional Surety leaders.

"With the integration of our Surety team into the C&I Group, we are continuing to align our collective offerings to ensure our clients are receiving a holistic approach to risk advisory. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and the ongoing collaboration that enhances the value we deliver to clients," added Lombardi.

The overall integration and corresponding new roles are effective immediately.

About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

