NFP Introduces Totalis Program Underwriters, a New Brand for Its Specialty Program Business

NFP Corp.

26 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

New integrated platform features leading program businesses that provide specialized expertise and solutions across well-defined customer segments

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today introduced Totalis Program Underwriters (Totalis), a new brand for its specialty program business. Totalis consolidates top specialty underwriters into a single integrated platform, offering niche specialty solutions across many industries with a full suite of services, including underwriting, product development and distribution. Totalis is led by Tom Gillingham, head of Programs at NFP, and includes 17 distinct programs representing $750 million in annual gross written premium.

"We are proud to introduce the Totalis brand to enhance the momentum of our specialty program business," said Gillingham. "The Totalis brand provides flexibility for our program businesses to operate independently from each other, while leveraging shared resources of the broader organization. With a growing collection of highly regarded businesses, Totalis is well positioned to serve the distinct needs of our distribution and carrier partners and insureds."

NFP's managing general agent (MGA) division of specialty programs is an integral part of the growth and diversification of its property and casualty business. Totalis is dedicated to elevating the breadth of knowledge and depth of experience essential to driving long-term growth. The collective expertise within Totalis spans well-defined customer segments, including hospitality and tourism, residential construction, healthcare and life sciences, and transportation.

"The creation of the Totalis brand is an important growth driver for NFP, our partners and the clients we serve," added Gillingham. "Totalis is an attractive option for distribution partners and carriers, as well as clients with complex or underserved insurance needs. This is an exciting start, but it's just the beginning of what we'll achieve together."

"Since joining NFP in 2020, I've been impressed with what Tom and the team have done to grow the MGA business," said Stephen Harrell, managing director of Insurance Specialty Group LLC, an NFP-owned business on the Totalis platform that provides insurance solutions to the residential construction market. "Totalis has outstanding businesses, a clear vision and resources to invest, and I'm looking forward to more positive momentum."

About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About Totalis
Totalis Program Underwriters is a scaled and integrated platform providing specialty expertise and solutions for challenging and underserved areas of the market. With a growing collection of highly regarded specialty programs in multiple industries, we're leveraging opportunities to enhance and innovate solutions for today's most complex risks. Totalis specialty programs are all built to deliver the superior customer service, disciplined underwriting expertise, and long-term profitability and sustainability for our valued distribution and carrier partners and insureds. Dedicated to continually elevating the breadth of knowledge and depth of experience essential to driving business growth, Totalis is where industries turn for solutions.

Visit totalisprograms.com to learn more about the power of the new platform.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

