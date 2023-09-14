NFP Partners with Saint Piran Cycling Team

NFP Corp.

14 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

Through this partnership, NFP will provide support for the team, including administering all of its risk management needs

CORNWALL, England, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced a partnership agreement with Saint Piran, the world-renowned professional British cycling team based in Cornwall. The sponsorship will be recognized under the brand NFP X Saint Piran.

Through the partnership, NFP will provide diverse support for the Saint Piran team, including risk advisory and commercial and personal insurance solutions. This includes access to NFP's wide range of specialty risk management solutions and the insurance industry marketplace.

"We're thrilled to begin a partnership with the prestigious Saint Piran cycling team. This is an exciting debut for NFP into the world of elite professional cycling," said Gemma Saunders, group operations director at NFP in Europe. "Aside from their sporting excellence, Saint Piran's values and emphasis on community very much align with NFP's own core principles."

Saint Piran has a strong regional identity with support down to the grassroots level. The team prides itself on its commitment to nurturing both talent and a love for cycling among the members of its teams, from the elite professionals to basic-level cyclists.

"Cycling is an amazing activity and sport, but everything from a Sportif, a race or even a leisure ride involves an element of risk," says Richard Pascoe, principal and team owner at Saint Piran. "By working with NFP, we can provide a smoother, quicker and more satisfactory outcome for our teams and riders as they address their most important risk management needs."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit nfp.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

