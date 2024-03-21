NFP Welcomes Deanna Brewer to Surety Group in Canada

Brewer, an industry expert, brings the technical knowledge and strategic excellence required to manage complex contract surety facilities

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the addition of Deanna Brewer as senior vice president, account manager, Surety, in Canada. In this role, Brewer will provide surety expertise and service to NFP's construction clients. She will report to John Stewart, Surety leader, NFP in Canada.

"Deanna is an excellent addition to NFP and brings a high level of surety expertise, plus an outstanding commitment to collaboration and clients," said Stewart. "We're excited about the progress we've made in expanding our construction surety offerings. Deanna's technical knowledge and leadership will advance our ability to manage complex contract surety facilities, strengthen NFP's position as a premier surety brokerage and provide significant value to our construction clients."

Brewer has more than 25 years of surety experience. Before joining NFP, she held a senior surety account management position with a global broker, leading efforts to evaluate clients' risk profiles and enabling them to meet capital requirements, optimize their cost of capital and design off-balance sheet solutions to letters of credit.

NFP's commercial surety risk practice is part of its Construction and Infrastructure (C&I) Group, co-led by David Bowcott, Adrian Pellen and John Hyland. The C&I group, which covers the US and Canada, is driven by a collaborative team of experts focused on delivering a holistic approach to risk advisory that addresses the complex needs of North American clients.

"I'm excited to join NFP and work with this experienced and knowledgeable team," said Brewer. "Specialized expertise is a game changer for clients, especially in the construction space. I'm looking forward to providing best-in-class guidance and service while also helping to grow our surety business in Canada."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

