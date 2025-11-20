NFPA and Independent Electrical Contractors announce new access to Safety Standards Through NFPA LiNK®

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical apprentices across the U.S. will now have greater access to the latest fire, electrical, and life safety codes and standards through a new agreement between the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC). The collaboration will extend access to NFPA LiNK®, NFPA's digital platform for codes and standards, to IEC's nationwide network of 53 educational campuses and affiliate chapters.

With support from IEC's training partner, American Technical Publishers, NFPA LiNK will provide IEC apprentices and instructors with real-time access to the full library of more than 300 NFPA codes and standards, including the National Electrical Code®. The platform also provides expert commentary, visual aids, and interactive features designed to support training and on-the-job application. LiNK will be integrated into the IEC Content Management System and available to the more than 20,000 electrical apprentices the organization trains annually, at no extra charge to the apprentices.

"This is about giving the next generation of electrical professionals, and those who train them, the tools they need to learn and apply safety knowledge in real-world settings," said Kyle Spencer, director of NFPA LiNK. "We're pleased to support IEC's education programs by making essential safety information easier to access and use."

IEC is a nonprofit trade association federation representing more than 4,100 member businesses. Its training programs and chapters operate in communities across the country, playing a key role in developing a skilled, safety-focused electrical workforce.

"Providing our apprentices and instructors with direct access to NFPA LiNK strengthens the IEC training experience," said Amy Biedenharn, executive director of IEC. "This integration brings the most current safety information and code resources straight into the classroom and the field."

Today's announcement reflects ongoing efforts by both organizations to improve safety outcomes through education and to prepare the workforce for emerging challenges in the electrical and construction industries.

To learn more about NFPA LiNK, visit nfpa.org/link.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC)

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) is a nonprofit trade association federation with 53 educational campuses and affiliate local chapters across the country. IEC represents more than 4,100 member businesses that employ over 100,000 electrical and systems workers throughout the United States. The association educates more than 20,000 electricians and systems professionals each year through world-class training programs. IEC contractor member companies are some of the premier firms in the industry and are responsible for over $10B in gross revenue annually. For more information, go to www.ieci.org.

