NFTs are Ultra Hot Again as Newly Launched NFT Collections Sell Out Within Days

PALM BEACH, Fla, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - World of Women (WoW) Galaxy, the second collection of non-fungible tokens launched by WoW, sold out within three days of its launch with $14 million in NFT sales. Video game retailer GameStop is betting big on the digital collectibles craze and the company says it is wooing game developers and publishers to list NFTs in its marketplace. The goal is to strike deals with cryptocurrency companies to develop the underlying technology and help invest in games using NFT and blockchain technology. GameStop's crypto investments could reach tens of millions and involve deals struck with more than a dozen other companies. Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF), Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY), Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: COIN) (OTCQB: SMURF), and WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) also are making deals in the NFT space.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF), a real-money skill-gaming operator and blockchain game developer, just signed a licensing agreement with Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming for its on-chain, secure, verifiably fair Giveaway/Raffle Management solution.

Good Gamer Entertainment Giveaway/Raffle Management solution consists of Smart Contracts, a customer-facing website, and admin interface and leverages Chainlink VRF to request verifiable, secure, random numbers on chain, allowing Fork Gaming to run on-chain, secure, fair, verifiable raffles for the Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT project contests.

"Fork Gaming's main priority is to provide our communities with a trustworthy, transparent, and verifiable on-chain experience, making the technology Good Gamer is developing essential and Chainlink is an obvious solution to solve the problems NFT projects face when conducting contests," said Fork Gaming CEO Diego "By licensing Good Gamer's Giveaway/Raffle Management solution, which prioritizes fairness and transparency to determine winners, we can ensure all of the Chosen Ones contests and giveaways are auditable, tamper-proof and completely random."

Last week, Good Gamer's publishing partner Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming announced the Chosen Ones NFT Mint Day and fifth legendary hero for the Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT collection.

The first collection of 10,000 unique Chosen Ones Legendary Hero NFTs will be available to whitelisted users on April 1, at 3 pm PST, followed by a public sale on April 3, at 3 pm PST. The recently announced fifth Chosen Ones Hero is Kor from Apezi, a nine foot tall, enigmatic and ruthless creature wielding a mace capable of causing earthquakes. Kor will be featured in Fork Gaming's first NFT collection along with the other four unique handcrafted NFT characters: Alara, Drakar, Aldair, and Rynn.

Fork Gaming has set the mint price to 0.15 ETH (approximately US$500). Whitelisted users will be able to mint up to three NFTs on April 1. People will be able to mint up to ten NFTs on April 3, when the NFTs will be available for sale to the public.

Leading up to Mint Day, Fork Gaming has been growing the Chosen Ones online community. Since the initial announcement on February 1st, the communities have grown in popularity, adding more than 29,000 Discord members and 70K Twitter followers on the Chosen Ones accounts.

"We are delighted to share the news about the Chosen Ones NFT mint day and the release of Kor, our fifth Chosen Ones Hero," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa. "I'm very proud of our team for working tirelessly to bring the Chosen Ones to life and we couldn't be more excited to be nearing the finish line for the launch of the first NFT collection. The response has already been overwhelming and everyone is excited for mint day."

Fork Gaming will use Good Gamer's solution to raffle off two of the most iconic NFTs on the market, a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT and a CryptoPunk. The price of each of the NFTs are US$367,000 and US$230,000 respectively.

For more information about Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) (OTCQB:GGAMF), click here.

Companies Continue Investing in NFTs

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, has partnered with NFT marketplace Fractal . Fractal will help launch EV.IO NFTs on the Fractal platform, offering skin cosmetics and custom social spaces (digital real estate) for clans or friends on sponsored game Hut 8. Hut 8, a digital asset miner and infrastructure provider, has joined the project as a title sponsor in the official EV.IO NFT mint, which will be released in April. Enthusiast Gaming has also renewed its partnership agreement with ExitLag, a Brazilian software company dedicated to a better online experience through technology developed by gamers. Enthusiast Gaming's digital media property has ranked as the largest property in Comscore's Games category in the UK and Canada.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY), owner of iconic lifestyle brand Playboy, unveiled a new collection of Playboy Rabbitars NFTs in October. The 11,953 unique Rabbitars have been released to pay homage to Playboy founding year of 1953. Inspired by Playboy iconography, heritage and lore, each Rabbitar possesses unique traits and serve as the key to a reimagined Playboy Club. Playboy entered the world of NFTs and blockchain technology in the spring of 2021 with its genesis NFT drop called Liquid Summer : a collection of digital artworks created in collaboration with artist Slimesunday. The first drop was distributed on Nifty Gateway and sold out in less than 3 minutes. In December, Playboy launched CENTERFOLD , a new platform for the world's top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities, and create their own business and personal content.

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO:COIN) (OTC:SMURF), a public company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and metaverse and NFT related businesses, announced on March 29 that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has signed a lease agreement with Canada SailGP Team for its Metaverse headquarters. Tokens.com's holding company, Metaverse Architects, provided the design and architectural services for the facility, which is now live in Decentraland. Earlier in March, Metaverse Group signed a lease agreement for its Metaverse-based property with Forever 21, with whom it will collaborate to design and build NFT wearables and an immersive storefront.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, has confirmed the filing of a patent application for a "System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT" with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent application guarantees the provenance, authenticity, persistence and long-term value of NFTs that are minted on Blockchains using this method. WISeKey has developed a WISe.ART 2.1 NFT Marketplace version based on this unique NFT technology. This fully operational marketplace includes new features providing art collectors and artists with a secure marketplace and platform. To further grow its ecosystem of artists using the WISe.ART NFT platform, WISeKey has partnered with the Crypto Art Island event, Europe's premier NFT art fair taking place in Gibraltar, from April 29 to May 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Fork Gaming and Good Gamer Entertainment are gearing up for Chosen Ones Legendary Hero NFT mint day on April 1, at 3 pm PST, followed by a public sale on April 3, at 3 pm PST.

