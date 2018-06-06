NFV Revenues Grew To 16% of the VoLTE Market in 1Q18, According To Dell'Oro Group

"The rate of adoption is accelerating for NFV in VoLTE. Service Providers are implementing cloud-native virtual network functions in preparation for 5G," stated David Bolan, Senior Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "Preparing for 5G is a tipping point for the move to cloud-based architectures, and cloud-native NFV solutions are imperative for service providers to be able to deliver on the promises of new services in 5G. US service providers are leading the charge and other regions are moving aggressively to NFV including China, South Korea, Japan, Scandinavia, and the Middle East."

Nokia is the number one vendor in the VoLTE market, and, accordingly, in the NFV sub-segment and Ericsson is number two. NFV is the fasted growing sub-segment in VoLTE and is expected to account for more than 30% of the market one year from now. Other VoLTE vendors tracked by Dell'Oro Group includes Cisco, Huawei, Mavenir, Metaswitch, Oracle, Ribbon Communications, and ZTE.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Carrier IP Telephony Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, shipments, and average selling prices for both wireline and wireless voice core markets. The segments include softswitches, media gateways, session border controllers, voice application servers, IMS CSCF and HSS, and legacy mobile switching centers. To purchase this report, please contact Daisy Kwok at +1.650.622.9400 x227 or email Daisy@DellOro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfv-revenues-grew-to-16-of-the-volte-market-in-1q18-according-to-delloro-group-300660510.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

