NGA awards Leidos $86 million analytics systems management contract

RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's (NGA) Integrated Program Office for Analysis for lifecycle management of existing and emerging analytics systems. The single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, referred to as Chinook, has a ceiling value of $86.4 million, if all task orders are exercised over a five-year period of performance.

"Geospatial intelligence analysts use a spectrum of tools and need them to perform to support their missions," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector President. "Building on our longstanding relationship with NGA, we are committed to sustaining and evolving these analysis systems for ongoing decision advantage."

Under Chinook, Leidos will provide software development, systems engineering, integration, and operations and sustainment services. The systems supported under this task order include Commercial- Joint Mapping Tool Kit, Target Coordinate Mensuration Validation, Advanced Analyst Augmentation Analytical Cloud Enablement System, and the Tearline open-source intelligence system. Leidos uses DevSecOps software development practices and Zero Trust cybersecurity methodologies to sustain and continuously improve the systems.

