NGA Named Top 10 Public Safety Solutions Provider of 2023 by govCIO Outlook Magazine

MONROVIA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Generation Advanced (NGA), a leader in public safety and emergency communication technology, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the "Top 10 Public Safety Solutions Providers of 2023" by govCIO Outlook Magazine.

The prestigious award highlights NGA's commitment to revolutionizing public safety communications through innovative technology and steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens worldwide.

Top 10 Public Safety Solutions Providers of 2023

NGA's cutting-edge NEXiS solutions suite of software, designed to address the critical need for efficient call-routing, precise location accuracy, and rapid responses in emergency situations, has been instrumental in reshaping the landscape of public safety communications.

"Our mission is clear," says Don Ferguson, CEO of NGA. "We are introducing life-saving and resilient technology to emergency communication services for the betterment of all citizens around the world."

NGA extends its gratitude to its exceptional team, esteemed partners, and stakeholders in the public safety sector for their unwavering support and collaboration.

For more information about NGA and its innovative solutions, visit nga911.com.

