NGP VAN and Mobilize Fuel Record Participation for May Day Actions Nationwide

Data from the leading Democratic technology provider reveals unprecedented pro-worker and democracy organizing on May 1

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, today released new data and insights from its volunteer recruitment and event management platform, Mobilize, highlighting the scale and impact of organizing efforts that converged for May Day on May 1, 2026.

As part of the growing pro-democracy movement coalescing around this year's May Day, the day of action marked a convergence of labor, civic engagement, and democratic participation at scale. Across the country, organizers used Mobilize to coordinate more than 3,500 events—spanning rural communities in Florida to urban cities in Illinois—generating over 83,000 sign-ups in a single day as part of a growing wave of civic action following the record-breaking No Kings Day just weeks before.

Mobilize combines scale, networks, and decentralized leadership in a way no conventional event tool can match. With a community of more than 11.3 million supporters and over 51 million actions taken to date, the platform serves as critical infrastructure for modern movements, enabling Democratic and progressive organizations and causes everywhere to organize and lead.

On May 1 alone, an estimated 70,400 people participated in actions nationwide, with Mobilize powering 3,500 of the more than 4,000 May Day events reported. From major labor marches in industrial centers to first-time rallies in rural communities, the day's activity underscored a fundamental shift: civic energy is no longer concentrated; it is distributed, local, and growing. Mobilize continues to drive thousands of sign-ups for May Day and affiliated labor and pro-democracy events, reflecting sustained momentum that extends well beyond a single day of action.

"May Day has always been about the power of working people," said Sofia El Gharbi, Group Product Manager at NGP VAN. "What we saw this year was tradition meeting a broader pro-democracy movement, with hundreds of thousands of people stepping up not just to participate, but to organize. Our role is to make that possible at scale, and to make it reliable when it matters most."

May Day 2026 signals a broader shift underway: a pro-democracy movement that is increasingly interconnected, locally rooted, and powered by accessible technology. Mobilize sits at the center of that shift, helping translate moments of mass participation into sustained civic engagement.

NGP VAN remains committed to equipping organizers with the tools they need to meet this moment and to transform surges of participation into long-term power and engagement.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN