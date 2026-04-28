ActionKit Advances Digital Organizing with New Automations and Payment Enhancements at 2026 ClientCon

Annual convening brings together digital leaders to preview upcoming innovations and share strategies to strengthen supporter engagement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations, today announced the successful convening of its annual ActionKit ClientCon, held April 14–15 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The event brought together more than 50 digital organizers, campaign strategists, and product leaders for two days of hands-on training, strategic collaboration, and product innovation.

ClientCon offered attendees an exclusive look at the future of the ActionKit platform, including a preview of a forthcoming Automations feature designed to help organizations streamline email campaign workflows, personalize supporter journeys, and scale engagement more effectively. The convening also highlighted how organizations can raise more by using ActionKit's new NGP VAN Payments platform, providing organizations with more seamless, integrated tools to power digital fundraising and improve donor experiences.

Through a mix of expert-led sessions, peer driven discussions, and interactive workshops, participants explored best practices for building high impact digital programs, leveraging data to drive decision-making, and adapting to a rapidly evolving organizing landscape. The event emphasized practical, real-world applications, equipping attendees with actionable strategies they can implement immediately in their work.

"ClientCon is a space for progressive campaigns and organizations to connect, learn, and help shape the future of the tools they rely on every day," said Karin Roland, Director of Product at ActionKit. "Their insight is critical to how we continue building technology that helps organizations engage supporters, raise resources, and win for Democratic and progressive causes across the country."

ClientCon is part of NGP VAN's ongoing commitment to investing in the success of its partners by pairing best-in-class Democratic tech with hands-on support, training, and community. Recorded trainings from this year's event will be made available to ActionKit clients in the coming weeks.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN