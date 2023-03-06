NGS Sample Preparation Market worth $4.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NGS sample preparation industry is projected to witness considerable growth in the near future, with the increasing application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in various areas of genomic research. Increased demand for NGS sample preparation technologies is expected to drive the growth of the industry. In addition, the rising number of NGS-based clinical applications, growth in the demand for personalized and precision medicine, and the availability of funding for research activities are some of the other major factors expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of new sample preparation technologies and the application of NGS in drug discovery are also expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.

NGS Sample Preparation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are advancements in NGS platforms, the declining cost of sequencing, the use of NGS as a substitute for PCR, as well as the increased efficiency of genotyping and preparation protocols for boosting the growth of the market. However, the presence of alternative technologies with limited expertise and sequence capabilities of individual laboratories can hamper the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69735098

Browse in-depth TOC on "NGS Sample Preparation Market"

299 - Tables

47 - Figures

301 - Pages

NGS Sample Preparation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Services, Workflow, Sample Type, Method, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing collaborations and partnerships among key players Key Market Drivers Greater efficiency of genotyping and preparation protocols

DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market

Based on the sample type, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into DNA and RNA. In 2022, the DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the rising number of cancer cases and growing R&D investments for studying DNA samples.

DNA fragmentation & library preparation is the fastest-growing workflow segment of the NGS sample preparation market

Based on workflow, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into DNA fragmentation & library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control. In 2022, the DNA fragmentation &library segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the workflow segment of NGS sample preparation market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the availability of new products, and advancements in the NGS protocols.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the NGS sample preparation market.

The Asia Pacific NGS sample preparation market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising focus on R&D activities, increasing adoption of NGS for diagnostics, and technological development in NGS data analysis.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69735098

NGS Sample Preparation Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Constant innovations in NGS platforms Increased availability of advanced NGS systems at low costs Use of NGS as substitute for PCR Greater efficiency of genotyping and preparation protocols

Restraints:

Presence of alternative technologies Limited expertise and sequencing capabilities of individual laboratories

Opportunities:

Increasing collaborations and partnerships among key players

Challenges:

Ethical and privacy issues in health data

Key Market Players:

The market for NGS sample preparation is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the NGS sample preparation market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China), 10x Genomics (US), Sysmex Corporation (US), Psomagen (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), New England Biolabs (US), Tecan Trading AG (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (UK), PacBio (US), Medgenome (US), and Swift Biosciences Inc. (US).

Recent Developments

In 2021, Agilent completed the acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of NGS-based precision oncology solutions. Resolution Bioscience complemented and expanded Agilent's capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provided the company with innovative technology to further serve the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine market.

In 2020, Roche announced that it has entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology.

In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of clinical research services provider PPD.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=69735098

NGS Sample Preparation Market Advantages:

High Throughput: NGS sample preparation is able to process large numbers of samples quickly and efficiently, allowing for faster and more accurate data collection.

Automation: Automation of the sample preparation process reduces the amount of time and labor required, resulting in cost savings.

Flexibility: NGS sample preparation offers a variety of different protocols and methods, allowing researchers to customize their sample preparation according to the desired output.

Cost Effectiveness: NGS sample preparation is cost effective compared to other methods, making it more attractive to both academic and commercial laboratories.

Increased Accuracy: NGS sample preparation is known for its increased accuracy compared to traditional methods, resulting in more reliable and reproducible results.

NGS Sample Preparation Market- Report Highlights:

The value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, and regulatory scenario are added in the market overview chapter.

The new edition of the report provides updated market breakdown with detailed analysis on types of products, workflow, sample type, method, application and end user.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major types in the NGS sample preparation market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Market evaluation framework, market share analysis and competitive leadership mapping have been added in competitive landscape chapter of the report.

The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.

Related Reports:

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Bioinformatics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Genomics Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market - Global Forecasts to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ngs-sample-preparation-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ngs-sample-preparation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets