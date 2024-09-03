NGSC24: Esports World Cup Foundation Signs MoU with China Media Group and VSPO

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), on August 25th had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Media Group's National Institute for Esports Development (NIED) and VSPO, the largest esports company in Asia, at the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC24).

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer of Esports World Cup Foundation; Mr. Xu Qiang, Director of the Youth Sports Program Center of China Media Group and Executive Vice President of NIED; and Dino Ying, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VSPO.

The three-way agreement, signed during the New Global Sport Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, is a significant step forward for the industry and aims to leverage the resource advantages of each organization. It fosters collaboration within the sports culture industry, with a particular focus on esports and gaming.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer of Esports World Cup Foundation; Mr. Xu Qiang, Director of the Youth Sports Program Center of China Media Group and Executive Vice President of NIED; and Dino Ying, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VSPO.

Under the terms of the MoU, all three organizations will collaborate on a wide range of initiatives within China. Key areas of cooperation include esports event broadcasting on CCTV, the application of cutting-edge technologies, market expansion, and the promotion of event content

Faisal Bin Homran said: "I welcome this collaboration between the Esports World Cup Foundation, China Media Group's National Institute for Esports Development and VSPO. Together, with our combined platforms, expertise and resources, we are confident we can elevate the industry to new heights and continue to engage and inspire fans and audiences throughout China."

Ying said: "It's a huge honor to be a strategic partner with the Chinese Media Group and the Esports World Cup Foundation with the establishment of the CMG National Institute for Esports Development, which marks another key sign of Beijing's support for esports development."

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and development of esports and gaming. As the Esports World Cup hosting entity, EWCF is committed to staging and nurturing the event for many years to come by elevating its influence and impact at the local, regional, and international levels. China Media Group (CMG), established in 2018, stands as one of the largest media conglomerates globally. The mission of NIED, an affiliate of CMG, mainly consist of three aspects. The first is to organize relevant experts, scholars, and industry professionals to conduct research on the development of esports. The second is to study the dynamics and trends of esports to provide a basis for the formulation of relevant national policies. The third aspect is to help promote the development of the esports industry with competitions at the right times.

Founded in 2016, VSPO produces more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more.

About the Esports World Cup Foundation

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and development of esports and gaming. As the Esports World Cup hosting entity, EWCF is committed to staging and nurturing the event for many years to come by elevating its influence and impact at the local, regional, and international levels. EWCF also partners with various stakeholders to create initiatives to help further advance the global esports industry. This aligns perfectly with its mission to be a leading advocate for the entire esports community, from athletes, franchises, and publishers to talent, fans, and businesses.

About VSPO

Founded in 2016 and with operations covering Asia, Europe, and North America, VSPO is a global esports leader in tournament operations, commercialization, content matrix & integrated marketing, talent incubation and management, esports venue development and creator of esports content with global coverage. Dedicated to creating inspiring content and products for global esports enthusiasts, the company empowers the esports ecosystem and promotes esports as the sport and entertainment of the next generation.

SOURCE VSPO