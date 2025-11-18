NHL®, NHLPA, and Everfi Bring Careers in Hockey to Life for Students with New Future Goals Course

Interactive Course Lets Students Step into Roles of Athletic Trainer, Club Marketing Manager, and Sports Medicine Professional

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everfi, the National Hockey League (NHL®), and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) today announced the launch of Future Goals™: Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice. This announcement celebrates 12 years of the NHL and NHLPA supporting teachers and schools by creating custom online courses that use hockey to make learning engaging and exciting for students. Through the strategic partnership with Everfi, the NHLPA and NHL have brought STEM education and career exploration to more than 5 million students across 10,000 schools in the U.S. and Canada. The investment of over $28 million into schools, teachers and students is funded by the NHL and NHLPA's Industry Growth Fund, a joint initiative committed to supporting local communities through hockey.

Since launching Future Goals in 2014, the strategic partnership has used the excitement of hockey to bring STEM learning and career exploration to life for middle school students across the NHL's 32 markets. The program's original interactive digital course, Future Goals: Hockey Scholar, generated millions of hours of learning. Now, Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice shifts the focus from STEM fundamentals to career exploration and readiness, introducing students to the diverse professionals who make professional hockey possible.

Through four 20-minute interactive lessons, students in grades 6-9 take on real-world challenges across four key areas of professional hockey operations:

Facilities Operations: Diagnose and solve ice quality issues before game time

Diagnose and solve ice quality issues before game time Player Performance: Analyze injuries and develop treatment plans to keep athletes at peak performance

Analyze injuries and develop treatment plans to keep athletes at peak performance Fan Engagement: Develop strategies to boost attendance and energize fans through marketing and social media

Develop strategies to boost attendance and energize fans through marketing and social media Business Intelligence: Ensure financial health by analyzing ticket sales, merchandise revenue, and corporate sponsorships.

"For over a decade, Future Goals has engaged and inspired students to look at hockey through a different lens, and we couldn't be prouder to introduce a new course that highlights the many diverse career opportunities within the sports industry," said Aliya Meaney, Sr. Director, Community Development & Industry Growth, NHL. "With the addition of modules in sports science, business operations, marketing, and technology, we're excited to challenge the next generation of hockey fans both on and off the ice."

"The expansion of our program with Everfi is extremely exciting as it will now offer a complete picture of the game on and off the ice," said Chris Campoli, Divisional Player Representative, NHLPA. "Hockey players, like students today, have all had a teacher or coach make an incredible impact on who they are or who they become. Through our work with Future Goals, we're extremely proud to offer more creative ways for that connection to happen."

"Future Goals inspires students to see how their passion for hockey can open doors to exciting careers—not just on the ice, but in science labs, training rooms, and marketing departments. This new course takes that even further, giving students hands-on experience navigating real challenges that professionals face every day," said Ray Martinez, CEO, Everfi. "We're proud to expand this partnership with the NHL and NHLPA and continue inspiring the next generation of sports industry leaders."

Aligned with the National Career Clusters® Framework, Common Career Technical Core (CCTC) Career Ready Practices, and Canadian Provincial Curriculum expectations, Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice is available to teachers in the U.S. and Canada at no cost. The course includes implementation guides, offline learning resources, student discussion prompts, and built-in pre- and post-lesson assessments with automatic grading to help educators track student learning gains. If you're interested in bringing Future Goals: Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice to your school or district, please visit https://futuregoals.nhl.com/.

About Everfi

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact. To learn more about Everfi, please visit everfi.com

or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @Everfi.

About the National Hockey League

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country.

Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA)

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 25 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 45 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Everfi