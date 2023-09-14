NHL's ARIZONA COYOTES AND EQUALITY HEALTH ANNOUNCE INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP FOCUSED ON HEALTH, WELL-BEING AND GROWING THE GAME OF HOCKEY

Equality Health to Become the Official Partner of the Arizona Coyotes Street Hockey League

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Coyotes and Value-Base Care (VBC) leader Equality Health announced a new partnership focused on creating a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant Arizona while growing the game of hockey. As part of the agreement, Equality Health will serve as the "Official Partner of the Arizona Coyotes and the Arizona Coyotes Street Hockey League."

Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes plays street hockey with Phoenix youth at the Irene Lopez Academy of the Arts as part of an innovative partnership between the Coyotes and value-based care leader Equality Health to bring access and inclusivity to the sport of hockey and improve health and well-being, especially among Hispanic youth and underserved communities in Phoenix. Equality Health is now the “Official Partner of the Arizona Coyotes and the Arizona Coyotes Street Hockey League.”

"We are very excited to partner with Equality Health to strengthen our impact in the Valley community," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. "The Coyotes and Equality Health are committed to investing in our youth and improving the accessibility and inclusivity of our great sport. We look forward to providing Valley kids with an opportunity to learn and play the game of street hockey while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle."

"We are thrilled to forge this trailblazing partnership with the Arizona Coyotes," said Hugh Lytle, Founder and CEO of Equality Health. "Healthy communities begin with social connections and an active lifestyle. Helping make hockey accessible to Hispanic and minority communities and everyone in the Valley underscores Equality Health's commitment to leveling the playing field so people can live longer and healthier lives."

The Coyotes Street Hockey League is a Phoenix metro-wide ball hockey league designed to provide kids with an easier entry point into the sport of hockey. The 10-week program which is currently running in Gilbert, AZ, will be launched in Scottsdale and other Phoenix metro cities beginning this season. As part of the program, Equality Health and the Coyotes will help schools organize street hockey leagues, and provide schools with rinks, apparel, equipment, sticks and hockey balls, as well as promotional items for giveaways.

In addition, Equality Health will sponsor the Coyotes "Raise the Pack Physical Education Curriculum" program. This program, run by the Coyotes Hockey Development department, will hold clinics during physical education classes at schools across the metro, including South-Central Phoenix schools, from August through May. The program will educate over 10,000 students about the game of hockey and provide them with an opportunity to play a new sport.

The Coyotes and Equality Health Foundation will also introduce the "Equality Health Champions" recognition program this year. Throughout the Coyotes 2023-24 regular season, four different "playmakers" in the local community will be identified, highlighted, and recognized for advancing health and well-being in diverse, underserved communities during Coyotes games at Mullett Arena.

As a result of the partnership, the Coyotes will also support the "Festival De La Salud" healthy fall festival, run annually by the Equality Health Foundation in November. Through this local community event, the Coyotes and Equality Health will support health education and screenings, community resource connections, distribute fresh produce, and donate 1,000 turkeys to families in need over the Thanksgiving holiday.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,500 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX, TN and LA. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthy lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal health for all. For more information about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/ or follow @EQHFoundation on Facebook, @EQHFoundation on Twitter, and @eqhfoundation on LinkedIn.

About Arizona Coyotes:

The Arizona Coyotes are a National Hockey League franchise based in Tempe, Arizona. The Coyotes are owned by Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo. Since the club's first season in the Valley of the Sun in 1996, the Coyotes have been a leader in the community and steadfast in its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. For the latest news and information on the Coyotes, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

