Niagara Bottling, LLC Selects the Kansas City Region for New 420,000-SF Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Bottling, LLC, a family-owned manufacturer headquartered in Ontario, Canada, announced today it will open a new production facility in Kansas City, Mo. The company will create nearly 50 jobs and invest approximately $68 million in a 420,000-square-foot plant under construction near the CenterPoint-Kansas City Southern Intermodal Center at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 71 and M150.

"We are extremely excited about selecting Kansas City, Mo., as the location for Niagara Bottling, LLC's newest plant in the Midwest," said Niagara Bottling's Executive Vice President Brian Hess. "We appreciate the region's focus on supporting the advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors, and its coordinated response to our unique project opportunity. As Niagara continues to grow and gain market share, this location in Kansas City positions us well to serve our existing customers while expanding our customer base and reaching new markets."

Hess stated the company plans to quickly begin the hiring process to build its local plant team. Niagara Bottling will work with its development team and local government partners to deliver the facility by early 2020.

"We envision a very bright future for the Niagara team in Kansas City," Hess added.

"In a city of more than 150,000 manufacturing and logistics employees, Kansas City is the perfect hub for Niagara Bottling, LLC," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC). "Kansas City's central location attracts and supports a diverse industry base, and we are confident Niagara Bottling will feel right at home in KC."

KCADC worked with a number of regional partners in attracting Niagara Bottling, LLC to the region, including the State of Missouri, Missouri Partnership, the City of Kansas City, Mo., the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Mo., Newmark Grubb Zimmer, KCP&L, Spire and KC SmartPort. Mark Long, of Newmark Grubb Zimmer, led the real estate search for this project.

About Niagara Bottling, LLC

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading manufacturer of private brand bottled water in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling water, tea, sports drinks and vitamin enhanced waters. For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com .

About Greater Kansas City

With 2.5 million people, the Kansas City region is recognized as "America's Creative Crossroads," as a center for technology, entrepreneurship and artistry. Home to the Kauffman Foundation, Kansas City was selected for the roll-out of Google's 1 Gigabit Google Fiber service, and for one of Cisco's most comprehensive Smart+Connected Cities programs. www.thinkkc.com.

