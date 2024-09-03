NIAGARA NETWORKS AND SOFTPROM ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND THE NEXT GENERATION NETWORK VISIBILITY SOLUTIONS IN THE CIS REGION

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks™, a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the award-winning Open Visibility Platform™, announced today a new partnership with Softprom. Softprom will distribute Niagara Networks solutions in the European Union, Switzerland, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kirghizia, Moldova, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Niagara Networks™ network visibility solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.

"Niagara Networks is thrilled to announce its partnership with Softprom, a leading Value-Added Distributor in the CIS and Eastern European markets. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our strategic expansion plans. By leveraging Softprom's extensive reach and expertise, we can accelerate our mission to provide organizations in these regions with the critical visibility and security they need to protect their digital assets." – said Ben Askarinam, founder and CEO, Niagara Networks.

Softprom will distribute the following Niagara Networks products:

The Open Visibility Platform™ (OVP) — provides an open, high performance unconstrained environment for hosting virtualized solutions combined with intelligent traffic delivery capabilities.

Network Visibility Controller (NVC) — Single-pane of glass to locate, isolate, and provision network visibility solutions for performance and network security related applications.

Network TAP (Terminal Access Point) — collects and intercepts any network infrastructure to enable packet data visibility

Network Packet Brokers (NPB) — provides network data access to NetOps and SecOps for real-time threat detection, investigation, and response.

Network Bypass Switch — ensure failover or fail-safe capabilities for an inline networking device or a network security tool such as a firewall, NGFW, IDS/IPS, WAF, DDOS and many other flavors of threat detection platforms.

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Niagara Networks solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks. For more information, visit www.niagaranetworks.com

About Softprom is a leading IT Distributor in Eastern & Central Europe, and the CIS with a portfolio of more than one hundred vendors. The company was founded in 1999 and nowadays is represented in more than 30 countries. Softprom provides professional testing, training, installation, implementation, and technical support services in the directions of Cyber Security, Cloud, IT Infrastructure, Video Security, CAD & Graphics. www.softprom.com

