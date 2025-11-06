Niagara Networks Announces Strategic Partnership with Trellix® to Deliver Enhanced Network Visibility and Threat Detection

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, a Silicon Valley-based company pioneering the award-winning Open Visibility Platform™ (OVP), today announced a strategic partnership with Trellix , a global cybersecurity company delivering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity. The collaboration integrates Niagara's Advanced Packet Broker, Hybrid Bypass, and TLS Decryption technologies with Trellix's open and native cybersecurity platform, including Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), Network Detection and Response (NDR), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Packet Capture technologies. Combined, organizations benefit from comprehensive visibility, optimized packet intelligence, and improved threat detection capabilities across both hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.

The collaboration between Niagara and Trellix began through regional engagements in the Middle East and has since evolved into a global strategic partnership.

"As network threats become increasingly sophisticated, security and visibility must evolve together," said Ben Askarinam, Founder and CEO at Niagara Networks. "Our partnership with Trellix enables customers to gain full packet and flow visibility while optimizing Trellix tools for maximum performance and protection."

"Trellix is committed to advancing threat defense for our customers, and one way we achieve this is through our strategic partnerships," said Khaled Alateeq, Regional Vice President at Trellix. "This collaboration with Niagara Networks strengthens security operations with improved visibility across the customer's environment and faster threat detection and response, including in encrypted and high-speed complex environments."

Joint Solution Highlights

Inline deployment of Trellix IPS with Niagara's Active Fail-Open (AFO) Bypass for uninterrupted security.

SPAN/TAP deployments of Trellix IDPS, NDR, and PX tools with Niagara Packet Brokers for lossless, filtered, and deduplicated traffic delivery.

Comprehensive TLS Decryption and tunnel termination for internal and external service traffic flows.

Packet filtering and deduplication that reduces noise, false positives, and tool overload.

Scalable architecture supporting small to carrier-grade (1G–100G) networks for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies.

This joint solution empowers SOC and NOC teams to achieve visibility, optimization, and detection, ensuring continuous protection and compliance across modern hybrid infrastructures. Learn more: Joint Solution Brief .

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks. Find out more: www.niagaranetworks.com

SOURCE Niagara Networks Inc