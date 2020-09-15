Niagara Networks Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for Cybersecurity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that ChannelVision Magazine has recognized Niagara Networks as a winner in the 2020 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Cybersecurity for its breakthrough in bringing much-needed agility and flexibility to security teams. Niagara Network's Open Visibility Platform enables carrier-grade agile security deployment with hyper-converged packet brokering for pervasive network visibility. Serving as an open deployment hub, the Open Visibility Platform hosts security solutions directly on the Network Packet Broker appliance and provides it with the appropriate, pre-processed, and decrypted network traffic to deliver comprehensive content visibility and control to SecOps. The Open Visibility Platform brings new value to channel partners in deploying security solutions faster and easier with less threat of internal roadblocks.

"We are honored to present Niagara Networks with a 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for Cybersecurity," said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "Niagara Networks was recognized for its unique Open Visibility Platform. Congratulations to the entire team at Niagara Networks."

"We are pleased to be honored with this distinctive award which recognizes the significant breakthrough of the Open Visibility Platform as a game-changer for anew agile security paradigm," said Ben Askarinam, founder and chief executive officer, Niagara Networks. "The Open Visibility Platform brings much needed agility to enable organizations to deploy new cutting edge technologies to keep pace with mounting security threats and the latest cybercriminal techniques."

With the Open Visibility Platform, channel partners, can quickly and easily deploy any solution, without limitations, using the Niagara Networks appliance as an open deployment hub that vouchsafes the reliability, availability and performance of the network while accommodating nearly an unlimited number of solutions.

The Open Visibility Platform is:

A new platform to bring NetOps and SecOps teams together with new levels of efficiency. The platform becomes a shared traffic visibility environment to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of both organizations.

A breakthrough in its ability to host any NetOps or SecOps solution, even proprietary, "black box" or on-demand solutions, and is not limited by an approved vendor list. Now, organizations have the freedom to choose, and not be tied to offerings of a particular vendor.

Provides exactly the right traffic to each solution and can process the traffic in the way needed, such as with TLS decryption, de-duplication, data masking, meta data and IPFIX extraction, and more, offloading the requirement and performance drain for each solution to do it individually.

Designed and manufactured in the US, free from even the possibility of nation-state mandated compromise.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company and pioneer of the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara advanced packet brokers, bypass switches, network TAPs enables organizations to establish a deployment hub, solving the traditional problems of deployments while upholding network performance and reliability and maintaining security. Niagara also offers openness and flexibility to accommodate any solution, even proprietary and home-grown ones. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Our intelligent visibility cross-connect solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) in top carriers and enterprises with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.

