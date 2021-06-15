Niagara Networks Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

/PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that

has won the

in the network security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2021 Niagara Network's Open Visibility Platform enables fast, frictionless deployments of security and networking tools and provides extensive network visibility.

Serving as an open deployment hub, the Open Visibility Platform hosts security solutions

directly on the Network Packet Broker appliance and provides it with the appropriate, pre-processed, and decrypted network traffic to deliver comprehensive content visibility and control to SecOps. The Open Visibility Platform brings critically needed agility with less threat of internal roadblocks.

"Organizations need a way to more quickly and easily deploy the latest security technologies to maintain an edge on evolving techniques utilized by attackers while still ensuring the performance, availability and scalability of business-critical networks," said Ben Askarinam, founder and chief executive officer, Niagara Networks. "We are proud to be recognized with the CyberSecurity Award for our Open Visibility Platform, which enables agile security deployments and opens up an entirely new dimension of agile operations and pervasive network visibility for security teams."

"We are so proud to name Niagara Networks as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Niagara Networks are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."



About Niagara Networks www.niagaranetworks.com

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments.

Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.



About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

