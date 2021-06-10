Nibble Safe Launches Carbon Neutral Silicone Baby Essentials

Ellen Powell, Founder of Nibble Safe, explained the importance of the program: "I founded Nibble Safe to create the safest possible environment for my child. With our carbon neutral program, we're trying to do our part to ensure the safety of future generations as well. The choices we make today will impact the lives of our children and grandchildren. We can't wait to expand this program and increase our impact with future products."

A third party completed an ISO-compliant life-cycle audit of the Nibble Safe placemat. The audit scope included the entire product life-cycle from raw material extraction, manufacturing, logistics, and disposal, as well as use, such as daily washing.

Eric M. Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org Foundation, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Nibble Safe on this partnership to reduce carbon emissions. The commitment to the health of our family is directly tied to the health of our planet. Nibble Safe offsetting their emissions from their product life-cycle is taking an important step to a more sustainable future for all of us."

About Nibble Safe:

Nibble Safe was created by a mom who couldn't find a solution to a simple problem with her child. They are dedicated to making safe and sustainable products for children with USA manufacturing, premium materials, exhaustive testing, no-frills packaging, complimentary recycling, and carbon offsets. Nibble Safe is based in Northville Michigan. To learn more, visit nibblesafe.com .

About Carbonfund.org:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual , business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact and hasten the transition to a clean energy future. Carbonfund.org achieves its goals through climate change education, carbon offsets & reductions, and public outreach. Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified . The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Carbonfund.org

