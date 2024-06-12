NICB and Agero Join Forces to Combat Insurance Fraud

Partnership Focuses On Collaboration Across Industries to Prevent Fraud

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders in their respective industries are joining forces to protect insurers and our communities from questionable third-party roadside and vehicle service providers to deter insurance fraud. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing and prosecuting insurance fraud and crime, and Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive insurance brands, are forming a strategic partnership to combat fraud before it happens.

"Through this strategic partnership, NICB and Agero will work together to detect fraudulent activities swiftly, prevent losses, and protect everyday Americans from vehicle service provider scams and crimes," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of NICB.

The FBI reports that insurance fraud (non-health insurance) is estimated to be more than $40 billion per year, costing the average U.S. family between $400 and $700 annually in increased premiums. Additionally, auto insurance fraud is underreported, as 29 percent of those who say they were victims never reported their suspicions. These are the exact negative impacts that NICB and Agero are looking to address in their partnership.

"Agero's comprehensive approach to detecting malicious behavior and road safety enhancement is driven by our relentless pursuit to protect drivers and insurers through technological innovation and our commitment to excellence," said Jeffrey Blecher, Chief Operating Officer at Agero. "By harnessing the power of data intelligence, technology and five decades of experience, we continue to make significant strides in protecting insurers, drivers and the communities we serve from the adverse effects of fraudulent activities."

Agero maintains strong relationships with two-thirds of all auto insurers, most of whom are NICB members, helping manage 12 million auto-related events each year. Agero joining NICB as a strategic partner is the latest example of increased coordination between the technology, driver services, and insurance industries to protect consumers from fraudulent operators.

Both NICB and Agero are committed to partnering with key stakeholders in government, law enforcement, and across the broader insurance industry to help consumers recognize red flags and report suspicious activities.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

About Agero: Wherever drivers go, we're leading the way. Agero's mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients' relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we're pushing the industry in new directions, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; comprehensive accident management services; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

