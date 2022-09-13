NICB AND CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL TO DISCUSS COMBATING RISING CRIME, STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIP

NICB AND CHP LEADERS TO MEET IN SAN DIEGO ON SEPT. 14

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As vehicle and catalytic converter thefts and carjackings continue to plague many U.S. cities, including cities across California, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is strengthening its longstanding relationship with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). California currently has the third highest rate of vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, and crime is no stranger to California residents.

NICB and CHP are focusing on ways to combat these crimes.

NICB President and CEO David Glawe, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Slater, and other NICB leadership will meet with CHP Border Division Chief Scott Parker, CHP Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand, and RATT/ISU CHP Commander Gil Campa, on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in San Diego to discuss the continued partnership between the two organizations and ways to strengthen the relationship as crimes continues to increase across the nation.

"NICB has enjoyed a strong partnership with the California Highway Patrol for many years," said Glawe. "We value our relationship and are looking forward to identifying new ways to collaborate to help deter crime in the golden state."

"Vehicle theft remains a high priority for the California Highway Patrol," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. "The National Insurance Crime Bureau has been a valuable partner as we strive to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California."

According to a recent NICB report, the U.S. is seeing the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008, including a staggering increase in catalytic converter thefts. NICB and CHP will continue to work together on crime prevention and finding new ways to raise awareness and investigate and deter crime in California.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information, visit NICB's website, WWW.NICB.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

