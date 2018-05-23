NICB: Animal-Related Insurance Claims Top 1.7 Million in Four Years

Animal Claims 2014 – 2017 2014 2015 2016 2017 Total 415,917 434,820 446,981 442,707 1,740,425

About 640,000 of those claims specified one of the top five animals involved and over the four-year period, 91 percent of those claims involved deer.

While all animal-related claims went up six percent over the four-year period, those that specified a deer was involved actually declined by 30 percent.

The top five animals involved in vehicle collisions were deer (584,165), raccoons (22,644), dogs (20,610), turkeys (7,289) and coyotes (6,023).

Animal Claims 2014 – 2017, Specifying Animal Type Animal 2014 2015 2016 2017 Total Deer 174,278 150,589 136,648 122,650 584,165 Raccoon 6,414 5,866 5,719 4,645 22,644 Dog 7,275 5,527 4,182 3,626 20,610 Turkey 1,920 1,867 1,800 1,702 7,289 Coyote 1,667 1,547 1,494 1,315 6,023

The top five states where these incidents occurred were: Pennsylvania (145,728), New York (115,670), Texas (105,036), Wisconsin (81,282) and North Carolina (79,252).

The top five cities where for these encounters were: San Antonio (3,945), Austin, Tex. (2,452), New York (2,442), Pittsburgh (2,115) and Rochester, NY (1,929).

You can download the complete report here and an infographic here.

Animal-related losses are good reason to make sure that you have adequate insurance and understand your coverage to protect against losses from these and other kinds of damage-causing incidents. The average animal crash claim amounted to about $4,000 in 2016 according to one major insurer. That would have amounted to nearly $1.8 billion in claims in 2016.

Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800-TEL-NICB (800-835-6422), texting keyword "fraud" to TIP411 (847411) or submitting a form on our website. Or, download the NICB Fraud Tips app on your iPhone or Android device.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, training, legislative advocacy and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,100 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $461 billion in insurance premiums in 2017, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 95 percent ($218 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

Get the latest on our social pages:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Google+

Instagram

Blog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicb-animal-related-insurance-claims-top-1-7-million-in-four-years-300653174.html

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Related Links

http://www.nicb.org

