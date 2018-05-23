NICB: Animal-Related Insurance Claims Top 1.7 Million in Four Years

DES PLAINES, Ill., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) today released a study on the number of animal-related insurance losses for the years 2014-2017. The data is gleaned from insurance claims for losses that occurred in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. A total of 1,740,425 animal-related insurance claims were processed with 1,739,687 of them—99.9 percent—involving vehicles. The actual number of incidents is likely much higher since many drivers do not choose to carry coverage for that type of event.
|
Animal Claims 2014 – 2017
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
Total
|
415,917
|
434,820
|
446,981
|
442,707
|
1,740,425
About 640,000 of those claims specified one of the top five animals involved and over the four-year period, 91 percent of those claims involved deer.
While all animal-related claims went up six percent over the four-year period, those that specified a deer was involved actually declined by 30 percent.
The top five animals involved in vehicle collisions were deer (584,165), raccoons (22,644), dogs (20,610), turkeys (7,289) and coyotes (6,023).
|
Animal Claims 2014 – 2017, Specifying Animal Type
|
Animal
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
Total
|
Deer
|
174,278
|
150,589
|
136,648
|
122,650
|
584,165
|
Raccoon
|
6,414
|
5,866
|
5,719
|
4,645
|
22,644
|
Dog
|
7,275
|
5,527
|
4,182
|
3,626
|
20,610
|
Turkey
|
1,920
|
1,867
|
1,800
|
1,702
|
7,289
|
Coyote
|
1,667
|
1,547
|
1,494
|
1,315
|
6,023
The top five states where these incidents occurred were: Pennsylvania (145,728), New York (115,670), Texas (105,036), Wisconsin (81,282) and North Carolina (79,252).
The top five cities where for these encounters were: San Antonio (3,945), Austin, Tex. (2,452), New York (2,442), Pittsburgh (2,115) and Rochester, NY (1,929).
You can download the complete report here and an infographic here.
Animal-related losses are good reason to make sure that you have adequate insurance and understand your coverage to protect against losses from these and other kinds of damage-causing incidents. The average animal crash claim amounted to about $4,000 in 2016 according to one major insurer. That would have amounted to nearly $1.8 billion in claims in 2016.
Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800-TEL-NICB (800-835-6422), texting keyword "fraud" to TIP411 (847411) or submitting a form on our website. Or, download the NICB Fraud Tips app on your iPhone or Android device.
About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, training, legislative advocacy and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,100 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $461 billion in insurance premiums in 2017, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 95 percent ($218 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.
Get the latest on our social pages:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Google+
Instagram
Blog
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicb-animal-related-insurance-claims-top-1-7-million-in-four-years-300653174.html
SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau
Share this article