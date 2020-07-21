NICB: Auto Thefts Down Two Consecutive Years

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last two years, auto thefts nationally have fallen according to the latest "Hot Spots" report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The NICB report for 2019, the most recent data available, showed national thefts topped out at 794,019, down from 819,988 in 2018 and 833,740 in 2017.

Like the national rate, New Mexico has also witnessed consecutive years of declining thefts, however the state tops the list with a theft rate near 448 vehicles per 100,000 people. Similarly, Bakersfield, California saw a decline from 2018 to 2019, however it moved from number three to the number one Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). California has the dubious distinction of placing 10 in the top 20 nationally.

The changing rankings of states and cities is a circumstance of dynamic studies. Nonetheless, this most recent study indicates most states are moving in a positive direction.

Eleven states did witness increases in theft rates. These states are:

State 2019 Theft Rate 2018 Theft Rate Missouri 403.95 371.45 Texas 294.02 273.18 Arkansas 271.22 266.87 Nebraska 234.65 227.86 Minnesota 224.13 204.48 North Carolina 203.29 202.66 North Dakota 189.09 178.53 South Dakota 187.53 162.43 Delaware 183.82 165.74 Michigan 181.13 173.16 New Hampshire 52.66 50.5

The Hot Spots report examines vehicle theft data obtained from the National Crime Information Center for each of the nation's Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

As a population-based survey, an area with a much smaller population can have a higher theft rate than an area with a greater number of thefts. Creating a theft rate, or number of thefts per 100,000 people, enables analysts to compare a large Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), such as Los Angeles, with a small Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), such as Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Vehicle manufacturers, law enforcement and legislatures have been responsive to vehicle theft over the years, and the results are evident. Vehicle owners must guard against complacency and remember to heed simple tips to safeguard their vehicles.

NICB recommends drivers follow four layers of protection to guard against vehicle theft.

Common sense. Vehicle owners should always remove keys from the ignition, lock doors and windows, and park in well-lit areas. Warning devices. These include visible and audible alarms. Aftermarket alarms are available for all makes and models of cars. Visual devices include column collars, steering wheel locks, and brake locks. Immobilizing devices. The third layer of protection prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some examples are smart keys; fuse cut-offs; kill switches; starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers; and wireless ignition authentication. Tracking devices. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner, and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

