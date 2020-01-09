NICB Encourages Legislators to Close California Vehicle Burglary Loophole

DES PLAINES, Ill., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Haskins, vice president of government affairs for the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), issued the following statement regarding Senate Bill 23 which would close a loophole related to unlawful entry of vehicles.

"This bill will help protect the public by ensuring those who break into vehicles are subject to the consequences. Almost always, those who forcibly enter vehicles without the permission of the owner are doing so to steal items left inside and sometimes the vehicle itself. Thieves may also use personal papers left inside to commit identity theft.

"Property stolen from vehicles can cost consumers thousands of dollars and this bill could deter thieves if they know they could potentially face a felony. Right now, if you steal items from within a vehicle, the owner must prove the doors were locked for it to count as a felony burglary.

"We continue to remain optimistic legislators will take this issue seriously and close the loophole to protect consumers."

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,300 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $496 billion in insurance premiums in 2018, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 92 percent ($254 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

